Is Clifford Omoruyi's Second Half vs. LSU a Sign of Things to Come: Just A Minute
The fourth-ranked Alabama men's basketball team avoided a scare at home against unranked LSU this past weekend, walking away with an 80-73 win in a game that was all even at 40 apiece come halftime.
Head coach Nate Oats made a lot of changes out of the break, including benching a number of players to start the second half. One of those players was center Clifford Omoruyi, whose first-half performance left something to be desired in the Crimson Tide coach's view. Meanwhile, LSU's Corey Chest had put up a double-double in the opening half with 10 points and 15 rebounds.
Despite Omoruyi having played just nine minutes in the first half, Oats clearly wanted to see more out of a player who was one of Alabama's key transfer pickups this past offseason. When the big man returned to the game, his play improved dramatically, and he finished with a near double-double of his own (eight points, nine boards). His efforts were enough to earn the Hard Hat postgame.
Perhaps the much bigger story of the night came by way of a player who did not check back in off the bench for the game's final 20 minutes: guard Mark Sears. Oats said after the matchup that he hoped Sears' response was similar to what the team saw from Omoruyi when he was able to get back into the action.
With a big stretch of games amid a relentless SEC schedule, starting this Wednesday with a true road game against ranked Mississippi State, the team needs its experienced players and leaders to step up and play their best basketball. Omoruyi is on that list. If his performance in the second half against LSU is a sign of things to come, Alabama's interior presence will be in good shape.