Where Alabama Basketball Ranks After Week 13
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama men's basketball entered this past week at No. 4 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 4 in the Coaches Poll while eyeing an away game against then-No. 14 Mississippi State and a home game against Georgia.
The Crimson Tide took down Mississippi State 88-84 in a thriller. Guard Chris Youngblood finished a jaw-dropping 7-for-10 from behind the arc, leading to a 23-point outing. His efforts, combined with a bounceback game for Preseason All-SEC guard Mark Sears helped Alabama outduel Mississippi State guard Josh Hubbard, who scored 38 points.
This past Saturday's game against Georgia was much less stressful as Alabama dominated 90-69. Forward Grant Nelson scored 16 points with 10 rebounds and five blocks in 26 minutes. Alabama freshman forward Aiden Sherrell scored a season-high 12 points to go along with seven rebounds and a block.
So, after a week that featured two wins for Alabama basketball, the Crimson Tide moved up to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 Poll and also rose to No. 3 in the Coaches Poll on Monday.
The rise in the rankings was mainly due to former-No. 3 Iowa State falling to Kansas State 80-61 at home. It was one of the craziest Saturdays of all time as 11 ranked teams lost––the most in a single day in AP Poll history. In other words, there's a lot of shakeup in Monday's rankings.
This story will be updated with the full AP Top 25 poll
Coaches Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Auburn (29), 20-1, 773
- Duke (2), 19-2, 745
- Alabama, 19-3, 710
- Tennessee, 18-4, 644
- Houston, 17-4, 613
- Florida, 18-3, 580
- Purdue, 17-5, 574
- Iowa State, 17-4, 564
- Michigan State, 18-3, 501
- St. John's, 19-3, 473
- Marquette, 18-4, 439
- Texas Tech, 17-4, 436
- Texas A&M, 17-5, 410
- Kentucky, 15-6, 310
- Memphis, 18-4, 309
- Missouri, 17-4, 307
- Kansas, 15-6, 288
- UConn, 16-6, 178
- Wisconsin, 17-5, 151
- Arizona, 15-6, 148
- Clemson, 18-4, 145
- Michigan, 16-5, 117
- St. Mary's 20-3, 114
- Maryland, 17-5, 110
- Illinois, 15-7, 108
Schools Dropped Out: No. 13 Mississippi State; No. 18 Oregon; No. 22 Louisville; No. 23 Ole Miss.
Others Receiving Votes: Mississippi State 88; Ole Miss 70; Louisville 50; Creighton 44; Oregon 31; New Mexico 18; UCLA 7; West Virginia 6; Utah State 4; Gonzaga 4; Drake 2; BYU 2; UC Irvine 1; Baylor 1.
Alabama in the Polls by Week:
- Preseason: No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 1 (UNC Asheville win, Arkansas State win): No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 2 (McNeese win, Purdue loss): No. 8 in the AP Poll, No. 7 in the Coaches Poll
- After Week 3 (Illinois win): No. 9 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 4 (Houston win, Rutgers win, Oregon loss): No. 10 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 5 (North Carolina win): No. 7 in AP Poll, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 6 (Creighton win): No. 6 in AP Poll, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 7 (North Dakota win, Kent State win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 8 (South Dakota State win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 9 (Oklahoma win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 5 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 10 (South Carolina win, Texas A&M win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 5 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 11 (Ole Miss loss, Kentucky win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 3 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 12 (Vanderbilt win, LSU win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 13 (Mississippi State win, Georgia win): No. 3 in AP Poll, No. 3 in Coaches Poll