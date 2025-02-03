Bama Central

Where Alabama Basketball Ranks After Week 13

Did the Crimson Tide move in the polls after defeating Mississippi State and Georgia?

Hunter De Siver

Alabama guard Aden Holloway (2) shoots a three pointer against MSU at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi on Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025.
Alabama guard Aden Holloway (2) shoots a three pointer against MSU at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi on Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025. / Photo by Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama men's basketball entered this past week at No. 4 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 4 in the Coaches Poll while eyeing an away game against then-No. 14 Mississippi State and a home game against Georgia.

The Crimson Tide took down Mississippi State 88-84 in a thriller. Guard Chris Youngblood finished a jaw-dropping 7-for-10 from behind the arc, leading to a 23-point outing. His efforts, combined with a bounceback game for Preseason All-SEC guard Mark Sears helped Alabama outduel Mississippi State guard Josh Hubbard, who scored 38 points.

This past Saturday's game against Georgia was much less stressful as Alabama dominated 90-69. Forward Grant Nelson scored 16 points with 10 rebounds and five blocks in 26 minutes. Alabama freshman forward Aiden Sherrell scored a season-high 12 points to go along with seven rebounds and a block.

So, after a week that featured two wins for Alabama basketball, the Crimson Tide moved up to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 Poll and also rose to No. 3 in the Coaches Poll on Monday.

The rise in the rankings was mainly due to former-No. 3 Iowa State falling to Kansas State 80-61 at home. It was one of the craziest Saturdays of all time as 11 ranked teams lost––the most in a single day in AP Poll history. In other words, there's a lot of shakeup in Monday's rankings.

Coaches Poll

(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

  1. Auburn (29), 20-1, 773
  2. Duke (2), 19-2, 745
  3. Alabama, 19-3, 710
  4. Tennessee, 18-4, 644
  5. Houston, 17-4, 613
  6. Florida, 18-3, 580
  7. Purdue, 17-5, 574
  8. Iowa State, 17-4, 564
  9. Michigan State, 18-3, 501
  10. St. John's, 19-3, 473
  11. Marquette, 18-4, 439
  12. Texas Tech, 17-4, 436
  13. Texas A&M, 17-5, 410
  14. Kentucky, 15-6, 310
  15. Memphis, 18-4, 309
  16. Missouri, 17-4, 307
  17. Kansas, 15-6, 288
  18. UConn, 16-6, 178
  19. Wisconsin, 17-5, 151
  20. Arizona, 15-6, 148
  21. Clemson, 18-4, 145
  22. Michigan, 16-5, 117
  23. St. Mary's 20-3, 114
  24. Maryland, 17-5, 110
  25. Illinois, 15-7, 108

Schools Dropped Out: No. 13 Mississippi State; No. 18 Oregon; No. 22 Louisville; No. 23 Ole Miss.

Others Receiving Votes: Mississippi State 88; Ole Miss 70; Louisville 50; Creighton 44; Oregon 31; New Mexico 18; UCLA 7; West Virginia 6; Utah State 4; Gonzaga 4; Drake 2; BYU 2; UC Irvine 1; Baylor 1.

Alabama in the Polls by Week:

  • Preseason: No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 1 (UNC Asheville win, Arkansas State win): No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 2 (McNeese win, Purdue loss): No. 8 in the AP Poll, No. 7 in the Coaches Poll
  • After Week 3 (Illinois win): No. 9 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 4 (Houston win, Rutgers win, Oregon loss): No. 10 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 5 (North Carolina win): No. 7 in AP Poll, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 6 (Creighton win): No. 6 in AP Poll, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 7 (North Dakota win, Kent State win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 8 (South Dakota State win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 9 (Oklahoma win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 5 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 10 (South Carolina win, Texas A&M win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 5 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 11 (Ole Miss loss, Kentucky win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 3 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 12 (Vanderbilt win, LSU win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 13 (Mississippi State win, Georgia win): No. 3 in AP Poll, No. 3 in Coaches Poll

