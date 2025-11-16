Where Alabama Dropped in Polls after Losing to Oklahoma
Alabama suffered its first loss in SEC play at the hands of the Oklahoma Sooners with a 23-21 defeat inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday night.
The Crimson Tide is now 8-2 (6-1 SEC) on the season and joins a logjam of SEC teams with one-loss in conference play. Alabama dropped six spots from No. 4 to No. 10 in the latest Coaches Poll.
As a reminder, these rankings have no effect on a team's chances in the College Football Playoff. The CFP ranking will be released on Tuesday night, but ultimately, the only CFP poll that matters is the final one that announces the 12-team field.
This story. will be updated with the full Coaches Poll and AP Top 25.
Coaches Poll
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Ohio State (61), 10-0, 1573
2. Indiana, 11-0, 1497
3. Texas A&M, (2) 10-0, 1457
4. Georgia, 9-1, 1381
5. Oregon, 9-1, 1285
6. Ole Miss, 10-1, 1268
7. Texas Tech, 10-1, 1213
8. Oklahoma, 8-2, 1099
9. Notre Dame, 8-2, 1064
10. Alabama, 8-2, 976
11. BYU, 9-1, 923
12. Georgia Tech, 9-1, 815
13. Vanderbilt, 8-2, 777
14. Utah, 8-2, 748
15. Miami, 8-2, 707
16. USC, 8-2, 610
17. Michigan, 8-2, 587
18. Texas, 7-3, 521
19. Virginia, 9-2, 455
20. Tennessee, 7-3, 403
21. Missouri, 7-3, 220
22. James Madison, 9-1, 201
23. North Texas, 9-1, 164
24. Houston, 8-2, 144
25. Tulane, 8-2, 96
Schools dropped out: No. 21 Louisville;No. 22 Cincinnati;No. 23 Pittsburgh
Others receiving votes: Navy 56;SMU 42;Illinois 34;Washington 28;Iowa 24;Arizona 23;Louisville 21;San Diego State 19;Arizona State 16;Pittsburgh 13;Nebraska 12;East Carolina 3
Alabama's 2025 Season in the Polls
- Preseason: No. 8 in AP Top 25, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 1 (Florida State loss): No. 21 in AP Top 25, No. 20 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 2 (Louisiana Monroe win): No. 19 in AP Top 25, No. 18 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 3 (Wisconsin win): No. 14 in AP Top 25, No. 14 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 4 (First bye week): No. 17 in AP Top 25, No. 16 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 5 (Georgia win): No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 11 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 6 (Vanderbilt win): No. 8 in AP Top 25, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 7 (Missouri win): No. 6 in AP Top 25, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 8 (Tennessee win): No. 4 in AP Top 25, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 9 (South Carolina win): No. 4 in AP Top 25, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 10 (Second bye week): No. 4 in AP Top 25, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 11 (LSU win): No. 4 in AP Top 25, No. 4 in Coaches Poll