Where Alabama Basketball Ranks After Week 15

How far down the polls did the Crimson Tide move after defeating Texas but falling to Auburn?

Hunter De Siver

Feb 15, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Mouhamed Dioubate (10) recovers a rebound against Auburn Tigers center Dylan Cardwell (44) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images / Will McLelland-Imagn Images
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama men's basketball entered this past week at No. 2 in the AP Top 25 and No. 1 in the Coaches Poll while eyeing a road game against Texas and a home matchup against then-No. 1 (in AP Top 25) Auburn this past Saturday.

The Crimson Tide dominated Texas 103-80 last Tuesday. Led by a season-high 24-point performance from Jarin Stevenson, Alabama had its best three-point shooting night of the season with 17 made threes from seven different players.

The Crimson Tide fell to Auburn 94-85 this past Saturday in a battle in Tuscaloosa filled with state, conference and national history. Alabama only committed seven turnovers, but the offense still struggled as it finished the game shooting 38.6 percent from the field and 19.2 percent from downtown.

So, after a week that featured a dominant win and a heartbreaking loss for Alabama basketball, the Crimson Tide moved down to No. 4 in the Coaches Poll on Monday. The AP Top 25 will be released at around noon CT.

This story will be updated with the full AP Top 25.

Coaches Poll

(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

  1. Auburn (31), 23-2, 775
  2. Florida, 22-3, 712
  3. Duke, 22-3, 704
  4. Alabama, 21-4, 692
  5. Houston, 21-4, 672
  6. Tennessee, 21-5, 605
  7. Texas A&M, 20-5, 570
  8. Iowa State, 20-5, 534
  9. St. John's 22-4, 501
  10. Texas Tech, 20-5, 488
  11. Wisconsin, 20-5, 441
  12. Michigan, 20-5, 413
  13. Michigan State, 20-5, 407
  14. Purdue, 19-7, 388
  15. Marquette, 19-6, 284
  16. Missouri, 19-6, 272
  17. Clemson, 21-5, 267
  18. Arizona, 17-8, 223
  19. Memphis, 21-5, 184
  20. Maryland, 20-6, 183
  21. Kentucky, 17-8, 162
  22. Louisville, 20-6, 109
  23. Mississippi State, 18-7, 106
  24. Saint Mary's, 23-4, 86
  25. Kansas, 17-8, 69

Schools Dropped Out: No. 21 Creighton; No. 23 Ole Miss; No. 24 UConn.

Others Receiving Votes: Ole Miss 64; UCLA 49; New Mexico 41; Creighton 37; Gonzaga 15; UConn 11; Illinois 5; UC San Diego 3; VCU 2; George Mason 1.

Alabama in the Polls by Week:

  • Preseason: No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 1 (UNC Asheville win, Arkansas State win): No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 2 (McNeese win, Purdue loss): No. 8 in the AP Poll, No. 7 in the Coaches Poll
  • After Week 3 (Illinois win): No. 9 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 4 (Houston win, Rutgers win, Oregon loss): No. 10 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 5 (North Carolina win): No. 7 in AP Poll, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 6 (Creighton win): No. 6 in AP Poll, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 7 (North Dakota win, Kent State win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 8 (South Dakota State win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 9 (Oklahoma win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 5 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 10 (South Carolina win, Texas A&M win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 5 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 11 (Ole Miss loss, Kentucky win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 3 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 12 (Vanderbilt win, LSU win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 13 (Mississippi State win, Georgia win): No. 3 in AP Poll, No. 3 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 14 (Arkansas win): No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 1 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 15 (Texas win, Auburn loss): No. ? in AP Poll, No. 4 in Coaches Poll

Published
Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023

