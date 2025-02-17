Where Alabama Basketball Ranks After Week 15
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama men's basketball entered this past week at No. 2 in the AP Top 25 and No. 1 in the Coaches Poll while eyeing a road game against Texas and a home matchup against then-No. 1 (in AP Top 25) Auburn this past Saturday.
The Crimson Tide dominated Texas 103-80 last Tuesday. Led by a season-high 24-point performance from Jarin Stevenson, Alabama had its best three-point shooting night of the season with 17 made threes from seven different players.
The Crimson Tide fell to Auburn 94-85 this past Saturday in a battle in Tuscaloosa filled with state, conference and national history. Alabama only committed seven turnovers, but the offense still struggled as it finished the game shooting 38.6 percent from the field and 19.2 percent from downtown.
So, after a week that featured a dominant win and a heartbreaking loss for Alabama basketball, the Crimson Tide moved down to No. 4 in the Coaches Poll on Monday. The AP Top 25 will be released at around noon CT.
Coaches Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Auburn (31), 23-2, 775
- Florida, 22-3, 712
- Duke, 22-3, 704
- Alabama, 21-4, 692
- Houston, 21-4, 672
- Tennessee, 21-5, 605
- Texas A&M, 20-5, 570
- Iowa State, 20-5, 534
- St. John's 22-4, 501
- Texas Tech, 20-5, 488
- Wisconsin, 20-5, 441
- Michigan, 20-5, 413
- Michigan State, 20-5, 407
- Purdue, 19-7, 388
- Marquette, 19-6, 284
- Missouri, 19-6, 272
- Clemson, 21-5, 267
- Arizona, 17-8, 223
- Memphis, 21-5, 184
- Maryland, 20-6, 183
- Kentucky, 17-8, 162
- Louisville, 20-6, 109
- Mississippi State, 18-7, 106
- Saint Mary's, 23-4, 86
- Kansas, 17-8, 69
Schools Dropped Out: No. 21 Creighton; No. 23 Ole Miss; No. 24 UConn.
Others Receiving Votes: Ole Miss 64; UCLA 49; New Mexico 41; Creighton 37; Gonzaga 15; UConn 11; Illinois 5; UC San Diego 3; VCU 2; George Mason 1.
Alabama in the Polls by Week:
- Preseason: No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 1 (UNC Asheville win, Arkansas State win): No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 2 (McNeese win, Purdue loss): No. 8 in the AP Poll, No. 7 in the Coaches Poll
- After Week 3 (Illinois win): No. 9 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 4 (Houston win, Rutgers win, Oregon loss): No. 10 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 5 (North Carolina win): No. 7 in AP Poll, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 6 (Creighton win): No. 6 in AP Poll, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 7 (North Dakota win, Kent State win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 8 (South Dakota State win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 9 (Oklahoma win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 5 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 10 (South Carolina win, Texas A&M win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 5 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 11 (Ole Miss loss, Kentucky win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 3 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 12 (Vanderbilt win, LSU win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 13 (Mississippi State win, Georgia win): No. 3 in AP Poll, No. 3 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 14 (Arkansas win): No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 1 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 15 (Texas win, Auburn loss): No. ? in AP Poll, No. 4 in Coaches Poll