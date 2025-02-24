Where Alabama Basketball Ranks After Week 16
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama men's basketball entered this past week at No. 4 in the AP Top 25 and No. 4 in the Coaches Poll while eyeing a road game against then-No. 15 Missouri and a home matchup against then-No. 17 Kentucky this past Saturday.
The Crimson Tide fell to No. 15 Missouri 110-98 on the road on Wednesday night. Mizzou had a 12-0 lead two minutes into the game and Alabama had to play catch-up throughout the night. Alabama came within six points multiple times in the second half mainly due to the effort of guard Mark Sears' season-high 35 points, but the rest of the team couldn't get it done.
Alabama took down No. 17 Kentucky 96-83 at home on Saturday evening. The Crimson Tide was down 30-18 after yet another slow start, but after a massive run, Alabama took the lead and never looked back. The Tide's guard trio of Mark Sears (30 points), Aden Holloway (19) and Chris Youngblood (14) led Alabama in this offensive outburst.
So, after a week that featured a bad loss and a big win for Alabama basketball, the Crimson Tide moved down to No. 6 in the Coaches Poll on Monday. The AP Top 25 will be released at around noon CT.
This story will be updated with the full AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.
Alabama in the Polls by Week:
- Preseason: No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 1 (UNC Asheville win, Arkansas State win): No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 2 (McNeese win, Purdue loss): No. 8 in the AP Poll, No. 7 in the Coaches Poll
- After Week 3 (Illinois win): No. 9 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 4 (Houston win, Rutgers win, Oregon loss): No. 10 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 5 (North Carolina win): No. 7 in AP Poll, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 6 (Creighton win): No. 6 in AP Poll, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 7 (North Dakota win, Kent State win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 8 (South Dakota State win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 9 (Oklahoma win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 5 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 10 (South Carolina win, Texas A&M win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 5 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 11 (Ole Miss loss, Kentucky win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 3 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 12 (Vanderbilt win, LSU win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 13 (Mississippi State win, Georgia win): No. 3 in AP Poll, No. 3 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 14 (Arkansas win): No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 1 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 15 (Texas win, Auburn loss): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 16 (Missouri loss, Kentucky win): No. ? in AP Poll, No. 6 in Coaches Poll