Where Alabama Basketball Ranks After Week 6

Did the Crimson Tide move in the polls after taking down Creighton?

Dec 14, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama forward Derrion Reid (35) goes to the basket against Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) at Coleman Coliseum. Alabama defeated Creighton 83-75. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Then-No. 7 Alabama men's basketball took down Creighton 83-75 on Saturday night in the Crimson Tide's first home game in over a month.

Alabama couldn't have started much stronger as it took a 17-point lead in the first half against a team that received votes in the Week 6 AP Poll. However, although the Crimson Tide never gave up the lead, they rarely circled around the 17-point differential as Creighton continued to fight back.

This victory ended Alabama's gauntlet of a 7-game slate on the schedule as the Tide went 5-2 during a stretch against four ranked teams that featured two road games, four neutral-site and one home game. The voters decided to reward Alabama for finishing the slate strong against Creighton by moving it up to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 7 in the Coaches Poll.

AP Top 25 Poll

(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

  1. Tennessee (50), 10-0, 1537
  2. Auburn (12), 9-1, 1483
  3. Iowa State, 9-1, 1416
  4. Kentucky, 10-1, 1325
  5. Duke, 8-2, 1324
  6. Alabama, 8-2, 1210
  7. Florida, 10-0. 1169
  8. Kansas, 8-2, 1056
  9. Marquette, 9-2, 926
  10. Oregon, 10-1, 903
  11. UConn, 8-3, 808
  12. Texas A&M, 9-2, 758
  13. Gonzaga, 7-3, 737
  14. Oklahoma, 10-0, 732
  15. Houston, 6-3, 582
  16. Purdue, 8-3, 498
  17. Ole Miss, 9-2, 459
  18. UCLA, 9-1, 436
  19. Cincinatti, 8-1, 325
  20. Michigan State, 8-2, 322
  21. Memphis, 8-2, 287
  22. Dayton, 9-2, 281
  23. San Diego State, 7-2, 250
  24. Michigan, 8-2, 209
  25. Clemson, 9-2, 175

Other Receiving Votes: Mississippi St. 158, Arkansas 151, Missouri 120, Baylor 115, Illinois 70, Drake 52, St. John's 50, Utah St. 48, Pittsburgh 28, Maryland 24, West Virginia 19, Wisconsin 18, Georgia 18, Oklahoma St. 16, Arizona St 14, Creighton 12, North Carolina 9, Penn St. 8, Indiana 7, Texas 3, St. Bonaventure 2.

Coaches Poll

(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

  1. Tennessee (22), 10-0, 765
  2. Auburn (9), 9-1, 744
  3. Iowa State, 9-1, 708
  4. Kentucky, 10-1, 664
  5. Duke, 8-2, 638
  6. Florida, 10-0, 610
  7. Alabama, 8-2, 601
  8. Kansas, 8-2, 518
  9. Marquette, 9-2, 496
  10. Oregon, 10-1, 454
  11. Texas A&M, 9-2, 368
  12. Houston, 6-3, 363
  13. UConn, 8-3, 337
  14. Gonzaga, 7-3, 328
  15. Oklahoma, 10-0, 308
  16. Ole Miss, 9-1, 282
  17. Purdue, 8-3, 264
  18. UCLA, 9-1, 263
  19. Michigan State, 8-2, 178
  20. Cincinnati, 8-1, 146
  21. Michigan, 8-2, 113
  22. Memphis, 8-2, 111
  23. San Diego State, 7-2, 110
  24. Dayton, 9-2, 98
  25. Mississippi State, 9-1, 92

Schools Dropped Out: No. 16 Clemson; No. 22 Wisconsin; No. 25 Baylor;

Other Receiving Votes: Clemson 87; Baylor 79; Illinois 50; St. John's 48; Drake 44; Utah State 40; Arkansas 31; Maryland 29; Georgia 23; Wisconsin 22; Pittsburgh 21; Missouri 18; North Carolina 9; West Virginia 5; Creighton 5; Texas Tech 3; Penn State 2;

Alabama in the Polls by Week:

  • Preseason: No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 1 (UNC Asheville win, Arkansas State win): No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 2 (McNeese win, Purdue loss): No. 8 in the AP Poll, No. 7 in the Coaches Poll
  • After Week 3 (Illinois win): No. 9 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 4 (Houston win, Rutgers win, Oregon loss): No. 10 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 5 (North Carolina win): No. 7 in AP Poll, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 6 (Creighton win): No. 6 in AP Poll, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
Hunter De Siver is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media. During his time in Tuscaloosa, Hunter distributed articles covering Alabama football, basketball, and baseball for WVUA 23 TV and discussed these topics on Tide 100.9 FM. Hunter also generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral. Since graduation, he's been contributing a plethora of NFL and NBA stories for FanNation and is a staff writer at MizzouCentral, Cowbell Corner and is back at BamaCentral.

