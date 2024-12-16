Where Alabama Basketball Ranks After Week 6
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Then-No. 7 Alabama men's basketball took down Creighton 83-75 on Saturday night in the Crimson Tide's first home game in over a month.
Alabama couldn't have started much stronger as it took a 17-point lead in the first half against a team that received votes in the Week 6 AP Poll. However, although the Crimson Tide never gave up the lead, they rarely circled around the 17-point differential as Creighton continued to fight back.
This victory ended Alabama's gauntlet of a 7-game slate on the schedule as the Tide went 5-2 during a stretch against four ranked teams that featured two road games, four neutral-site and one home game. The voters decided to reward Alabama for finishing the slate strong against Creighton by moving it up to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 7 in the Coaches Poll.
AP Top 25 Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Tennessee (50), 10-0, 1537
- Auburn (12), 9-1, 1483
- Iowa State, 9-1, 1416
- Kentucky, 10-1, 1325
- Duke, 8-2, 1324
- Alabama, 8-2, 1210
- Florida, 10-0. 1169
- Kansas, 8-2, 1056
- Marquette, 9-2, 926
- Oregon, 10-1, 903
- UConn, 8-3, 808
- Texas A&M, 9-2, 758
- Gonzaga, 7-3, 737
- Oklahoma, 10-0, 732
- Houston, 6-3, 582
- Purdue, 8-3, 498
- Ole Miss, 9-2, 459
- UCLA, 9-1, 436
- Cincinatti, 8-1, 325
- Michigan State, 8-2, 322
- Memphis, 8-2, 287
- Dayton, 9-2, 281
- San Diego State, 7-2, 250
- Michigan, 8-2, 209
- Clemson, 9-2, 175
Other Receiving Votes: Mississippi St. 158, Arkansas 151, Missouri 120, Baylor 115, Illinois 70, Drake 52, St. John's 50, Utah St. 48, Pittsburgh 28, Maryland 24, West Virginia 19, Wisconsin 18, Georgia 18, Oklahoma St. 16, Arizona St 14, Creighton 12, North Carolina 9, Penn St. 8, Indiana 7, Texas 3, St. Bonaventure 2.
Coaches Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Tennessee (22), 10-0, 765
- Auburn (9), 9-1, 744
- Iowa State, 9-1, 708
- Kentucky, 10-1, 664
- Duke, 8-2, 638
- Florida, 10-0, 610
- Alabama, 8-2, 601
- Kansas, 8-2, 518
- Marquette, 9-2, 496
- Oregon, 10-1, 454
- Texas A&M, 9-2, 368
- Houston, 6-3, 363
- UConn, 8-3, 337
- Gonzaga, 7-3, 328
- Oklahoma, 10-0, 308
- Ole Miss, 9-1, 282
- Purdue, 8-3, 264
- UCLA, 9-1, 263
- Michigan State, 8-2, 178
- Cincinnati, 8-1, 146
- Michigan, 8-2, 113
- Memphis, 8-2, 111
- San Diego State, 7-2, 110
- Dayton, 9-2, 98
- Mississippi State, 9-1, 92
Schools Dropped Out: No. 16 Clemson; No. 22 Wisconsin; No. 25 Baylor;
Other Receiving Votes: Clemson 87; Baylor 79; Illinois 50; St. John's 48; Drake 44; Utah State 40; Arkansas 31; Maryland 29; Georgia 23; Wisconsin 22; Pittsburgh 21; Missouri 18; North Carolina 9; West Virginia 5; Creighton 5; Texas Tech 3; Penn State 2;
Alabama in the Polls by Week:
- Preseason: No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 1 (UNC Asheville win, Arkansas State win): No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 2 (McNeese win, Purdue loss): No. 8 in the AP Poll, No. 7 in the Coaches Poll
- After Week 3 (Illinois win): No. 9 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 4 (Houston win, Rutgers win, Oregon loss): No. 10 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 5 (North Carolina win): No. 7 in AP Poll, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 6 (Creighton win): No. 6 in AP Poll, No. 7 in Coaches Poll