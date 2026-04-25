Alabama Lands Commitment from Top-Ranked Quarterback in 2027 Class

Another dual-threat quarterback is coming to Alabama.

The Crimson landed a commitment on Saturday from 2027 quarterback Elijah Haven, per On3's Hayes Fawcett. Haven is the consensus No. 1 quarterback among the recruiting outlets and one of the highest-rated commits of the Kalen DeBoer era.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound five-star prospect from Dunham High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is ranked as the No. 2 overall recruit, per 247 Sports, only trailing Ohio State edge-rushing commit DJ Jacobs.

Haven chose the Crimson Tide over fellow finalist Georgia. Haven also received offers from Auburn, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Florida, Ole Miss, Penn State, Clemson and many other schools.

Haven is the second quarterback in the 2027 class to commit to Alabama, joining Trent Seaborn. They are two of six current commits, alongside defensive linemen AJ Pauley and Stevan Thornton III, plus tight ends Colt Lumpris and Oakley Keegan.

Haven was meant to join a football program riddled with accolades like Alabama. He was named the 2025 Gatorade Player of the Year in Louisiana after leading Dunham to a state title. He set state records in touchdown passes (62) and total touchdowns (73) while completing 240 of 332 pass attempts for 3,931 yards and also carrying the ball 127 times for 794 yards and 11 more scores.

He was also named Louisiana's MaxPreps Sophomore of the Year in 2024 after an appearance in the state championship. He got there by throwing for 3,093 yards with 37 touchdowns and seven interceptions and also ran for 948 yards and 21 more scores.

We're still not done yet. Haven posted an 8-3 record as a freshman starter at Dunham and won a District 6-2A championship. He passed for 2,205 yards with a then-school-record 35 touchdowns and just three interceptions. The dual-threat rushed for 641 yards and reached the end zone 12 times on the ground, which helped him earn All-District Offensive MVP, All-District First Team, All-Metro First Team, and All-State honors.

But it goes even further. Haven is a multi-sport athlete who was named the 2023-2024 All-District MVP on the varsity basketball team and earned All-District First Team and All-State Second Team status. He averaged 12.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and four assists as a freshman.

The National Early Signing Date for the Class of 2027 is on Dec. 2. While it's somewhat unlikely, if every current Alabama quarterback stays an additional year and Haven puts the pen to paper, here's what the position group would look like:

Austin Mack (current redshirt junior)

Keelon Russell (current redshirt freshman)

Jett Thomalla (current freshman)

Tayden-Evan Kaawa (current freshman)

Trent Seaborn (2027 commit)

Elijah Haven (2027 commit)

Alabama Class of 2027 Commits

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