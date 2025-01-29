Bama Central

Where Alabama is Placed in Bracketology, KenPom Entering Mississippi State Matchup

Where the Crimson Tide stands less than seven weeks from Selection Sunday for the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

Hunter De Siver

Jan 25, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Jarin Stevenson (15) drives the ball against the LSU Tigers during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images / Will McLelland-Imagn Images
We are officially less than seven weeks away from Selection Sunday for the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament!

The Alabama Crimson Tide remained at No. 4 in the most recent AP Poll, which helped head coach Nate Oats and company in the latest ESPN Bracketology with Joe Lunardi.

Lunardi ranked Alabama as the third-best team in the nation, placing the Tide as the No. 1 seed and team to beat in the Midwest region in Tuesday's bracket projection. It's Alabama's same placement as last week.

Alabama is set to face No. 14 Mississippi State on Wednesday night and the Tide's bracketology placement can change pending the result. Lunardi updates the bracket every Tuesday and Friday.

Lunardi's Midwest Region:

  • 1-seed Alabama vs. 16-seed William & Mary
  • 8-seed Utah State vs. 9-seed West Virginia
  • 5-seed Memphis vs. 12-seed Bradley
  • 4-seed Illinois vs. 13-seed Samford
  • 6-seed Ole Miss vs. 11-seed Ohio State/North Carolina
  • 3-seed Kansas vs. 14-seed Northern Colorado
  • 7-seed UCLA vs. 10-seed Oklahoma
  • 2-seed Marquette vs. 15-seed UNC Asheville

Alabama's home wins over Vanderbilt and LSU this past week actually moved the Crimson Tide down one spot in the latest KenPom ratings. Like Bracketology, KenPom's rankings are fluid and can change very quickly. Here's a list of the top-25 paired with each team's offensive and defensive ranks among all of college basketball.

KenPom

  1. Auburn, 18-1, O-Rating: 1st, D-Rating: 11th
  2. Houston, 16-3, O-Rating: 10th, D-Rating: 2nd
  3. Duke, 18-2, O-Rating: 7th, D-Rating: 3rd
  4. Florida, 18-2, O-Rating: 2nd, D-Rating: 15th
  5. Iowa State, 17-3, O-Rating: 12th, D-Rating: 6th
  6. Tennessee, 17-3, O-Rating: 34th, D-Rating: 1st
  7. Kansas, 14-5, O-Rating: 31st, D-Rating: 4th
  8. Purdue, 16-5, O-Rating: 6th, D-Rating: 22nd
  9. Alabama, 17-3, O-Rating: 3rd, D-Rating: 43rd
  10. Illinois, 14-6, O-Rating: 24th, D-Rating: 12th
  11. Texas Tech, 15-4, O-Rating: 11th, D-Rating: 29th
  12. Marquette, 17-3, O-Rating: 26th, D-Rating: 13th
  13. Gonzaga, 15-6, O-Rating: 5th, D-Rating: 57th
  14. Arizona, 14-6, O-Rating: 15th, D-Rating: 23rd
  15. Wisconsin, 16-4, O-Rating: 8th, D-Rating: 49th
  16. Texas A&M, 15-5, O-Rating: 39th, D-Rating 8th
  17. Michigan State, 17-2, O-Rating: 21st, D-Rating: 17th
  18. St. John's, 17-3, O-Rating: 57th, D-Rating: 5th
  19. Michigan, 15-5, O-Rating: 16th, D-Rating: 30th
  20. Maryland, 16-5, O-Rating: 19th, D-Rating: 24th
  21. Ole Miss, 15-5, O-Rating: 44th, D-Rating: 10th
  22. Kentucky, 14-5, O-Rating: 4th, D-Rating: 81st
  23. Mississippi State, 16-4, O-Rating: 18th, D-Rating: 35th
  24. Saint Mary's, 18-3, O-Rating: 30th, D-Rating: 28th
  25. Louisville, 15-5, O-Rating: 22nd, D-Rating: 47th

Hunter De Siver
