Alabama Forward Derrion Reid Downgraded to Out for LSU Game

The Crimson Tide forward will miss his fourth straight game with a lower-body injury.

Hunter De Siver

Jan 8, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Arden Conyers (21) and Alabama Crimson Tide forward Derrion Reid (35) battle for a rebound in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Jan 8, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Arden Conyers (21) and Alabama Crimson Tide forward Derrion Reid (35) battle for a rebound in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Alabama forward Derrion Reid will be out for the Crimson Tide's home matchup against LSU on Saturday evening, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

This will be Reid's fourth consecutive game not in uniform due to a lower-body injury.

Prior to the initial availability report, which listed Reid as questionable, Alabama head coach Nate Oats spoke about Reid's lower-body injury, which has sidelined him for the past four games, during Friday's press conference.

"It’s one of those deals where we thought he’d be back a little quicker, and then as the injury goes on we’re not going to push it to where he’s not out," Oats said. "So, I don’t know. We play at night tomorrow, so I think he'll get a workout in tomorrow morning. See how he feels. He’s not a for sure. He’s not in. He’ll probably be listed as questionable would be my guess.”

Reid has three starts in 15 games this season and is averaging 8.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Oats also explained that Mallette, who hasn't suited up since the Texas A&M game due to lingering injuries to his knees and was still listed as out for the LSU matchup, could sit out for the rest of the season.

"But we’re leaning towards keeping him on the redshirt," Oats said. "I think what’s right by him if his knees don’t get to 100 percent here really quick, and we’re going to be at the halfway point in conference play a week from tomorrow. For him only to play half the conference games would be… I don’t know if that’s fair to him to be honest with you."

