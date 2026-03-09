Where Alabama Basketball Ranks in Polls at End of 2025-26 Regular Season

Alabama men's basketball entered its final week of the regular season against Georgia and Auburn as the No. 16 team in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.

The Crimson Tide came into this past week winning its previous eight contests, but the Bulldogs spoiled it, as Alabama fell to UGA 98-88 on the road on March 3. That said, UA ended the regular season on a high note with a 96-84 home victory on March 7 — giving the Tide the season sweep

After going 1-1 this past week, Alabama finished the regular season at the No. 15 spot in the Coaches Poll.

The AP Top 25 will be released at around 12 p.m. CT and this story will be updated with Alabama's placement in it. Additionally, this article will include the full AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.

Nevertheless, these rankings won't necessarily be attached to Alabama throughout the postseason. The Crimson Tide earned the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament and will first play in the quarterfinals against either 7-seed Georgia, 10-seed Texas or 15-seed Ole Miss on Friday at 6 p.m. CT in Nashville.

Depending on how Alabama performs in the SEC Tournament, it's very likely that the Crimson Tide will be somewhere between a No. 3 and No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Alabama Basketball's 2025-26 Season in the Polls