Where Alabama Basketball Ranks in Polls at End of 2025-26 Regular Season
In this story:
Alabama men's basketball entered its final week of the regular season against Georgia and Auburn as the No. 16 team in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.
The Crimson Tide came into this past week winning its previous eight contests, but the Bulldogs spoiled it, as Alabama fell to UGA 98-88 on the road on March 3. That said, UA ended the regular season on a high note with a 96-84 home victory on March 7 — giving the Tide the season sweep
After going 1-1 this past week, Alabama finished the regular season at the No. 15 spot in the Coaches Poll.
The AP Top 25 will be released at around 12 p.m. CT and this story will be updated with Alabama's placement in it. Additionally, this article will include the full AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.
Nevertheless, these rankings won't necessarily be attached to Alabama throughout the postseason. The Crimson Tide earned the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament and will first play in the quarterfinals against either 7-seed Georgia, 10-seed Texas or 15-seed Ole Miss on Friday at 6 p.m. CT in Nashville.
Depending on how Alabama performs in the SEC Tournament, it's very likely that the Crimson Tide will be somewhere between a No. 3 and No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Alabama Basketball's 2025-26 Season in the Polls
- Preseason: No. 15 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 1 (North Dakota win, St. John's win): No. 8 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 2 (Purdue loss): No. 11 in AP Poll, No. 11 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 3 (Illinois win): No. 8 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 4 (Gonzaga loss, UNLV win, Maryland win): No. 12 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 5 (Clemson win, UTSA win): No. 12 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 6 (Arizona loss): No. 16 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 7 (USF win, Kennesaw State win): No. 14 in AP Poll, No. 15 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 8 (Holiday break): No. 15 in Coaches Poll (AP Top 25 not released during break)
- After Week 9 (Yale win, Kentucky win): No. 13 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 10 (Vanderbilt loss, Texas loss): No. 18 in AP Poll, No. 18 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 11 (Mississippi State win, Oklahoma win): No. 17 in AP Poll, No. 17 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 12 (Tennessee loss): No. 23 in AP Poll, No. 23 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 13 (Missouri win, Florida loss): Not ranked in AP Poll, Not ranked in Coaches Poll
- After Week 14 (Texas A&M win, Auburn win): Not ranked in AP Poll, Not ranked in Coaches Poll
- After Week 15 (Ole Miss win, South Carolina win): No. 25 in AP Poll, Not ranked in Coaches Poll
- After Week 16 (Arkansas win, LSU win): No. 17 in AP Poll, No. 18 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 17 (Mississippi State win, Tennessee win): No. 16 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll
- End of Regular Season (Georgia loss, Auburn win): No. ? in AP Poll, No. 15 in Coaches Poll
Subscribe to BamaCentral's Free Newsletter
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.Follow HunterDeSiver