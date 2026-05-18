Where Labaron Philon, Amari Allen Ranked in 2026 NBA Combine Drills

The 2026 NBA Draft Combine concluded on Sunday, as Alabama basketball guard Labaron Philon Jr. and forward Amari Allen showcased their skills to the league's scouts, coaches and general managers through various drills over the past week in Chicago.

Should both of them remain in the pool following the May 27 withdrawal deadline, Philon and Allen, who are each widely projected to be picked in the first round, would be the seventh and eighth Alabama players drafted since Nate Oats became the head coach. They'd also be the first Crimson Tide products to be picked since 2023, as numerous players over the past couple of years signed with teams as undrafted free agents.

Here are the official measurements from the Crimson Tide duo, along with their results from the strength, agility and shooting drills portions of the NBA Combine. Accompanied by their numbers is their rank compared to the rest of the NBA Combine participants.

Labaron Philon Jr.

Philon's decision to enter the NBA Draft was an easy one following his sophomore campaign. The four-time SEC Player of the Week finished third in the conference in points per game (21.5 on 50.7 percent from the field) and fourth in assists per game (4.8). Philon was named a Third Team All-American by each of the voting organizations and also landed a spot on the All-SEC First Team. It's very likely that he'll be a top-15 pick on June 23 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Measurements:

Height (barefoot): 6'2 1/2"

Weight: 176.2 pounds

Wingspan: 6'6 1/4"

Standing reach: 8'3 1/2"

Hand length: 8 1/2"

Hand width: 9"

Shooting Drills:

(Rank out of 73 prospects in parentheses)

Off-Dribble: 23 of 30 (tied for 8th)

Spot-Up: 14 of 25 (tied for 26th)

3-Point Star: 15 of 25 (tied for 11th)

3-Point Side: 14 of 26 (tied for 16th)

Free Throw: 9 of 10 (tied for 15th)

Strength and Agility Drills:

(Rank out of 71 prospects in parentheses)

Lane Agility Time: 11.55 seconds (tied for 64th)

Shuttle Run: 3.13 seconds (tied for 65th)

Three Quarter Sprint: 3.09 seconds (7th)

Standing Vertical Leap: 30 1/2" (tied for 38th)

Max Vertical Leap: 35.0" (tied for 47th)

Amari Allen

Allen started in 24 of his 32 games played this past season, as he averaged 11.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks. He was named the SEC Freshman of the Week three times, which led to him being named one of five players on the All-SEC Freshman Team. Nevertheless, he's maintaining his collegiate eligibility and said at the NBA Combine that he'd stay in the draft if he received the promise that he'd be picked in the first round.

Measurements:

Height (barefoot): 6'5 1/4"

Weight: 204.6 pounds

Wingspan: 6'8"

Standing reach: 8'3 1/2"

Hand length: 8 1/4"

Hand width: 9 1/4"

Shooting Drills:

(Rank out of 73 prospects in parentheses)

Off-Dribble: 20 of 30 (tied for 25th)

Spot-Up: 13 of 25 (tied for 39th)

3-Point Star: 13 of 25 (tied for 16th)

3-Point Side: 17 of 26 (tied for 5th)

Free Throw: 9 of 10 (tied for 15th)

Strength and Agility Drills:

(Rank out of 71 prospects in parentheses)

Lane Agility Time: 10.72 seconds (13th)

Shuttle Run: 2.94 seconds (41st)

Three Quarter Sprint: 3.19 seconds (tied for 24th)

Standing Vertical Leap: 34 1/2" (tied for 5th)

Max Vertical Leap: 42 1/2" (tied for 2nd)

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