'It Meant Everything to Me': How Labaron Philon's Biggest Decision Shaped His Season

CHICAGO — Even though it was during the offseason, the night of May 28, 2025, was one that Alabama basketball fans will never forget.

It was just a couple of hours before the 2025 NBA Draft withdrawal deadline, and Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr., who declared after his freshman year, had not taken his name out of the pot. But at around 10:30 p.m. CT that night, he shocked the college basketball world, as it was announced that he would return to the Crimson Tide for his sophomore campaign.

After averaging 10.4 points (.452/.315/.767 shooting splits), 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and a Crimson Tide-best 1.3 steals per game, the three-time SEC Freshman of the Week was projected to go between the late first round and the early second of last year's draft.

But his return meant that he wanted his draft stock to soar even higher. Philon said before this season that NBA teams wanted to see him improve his shooting and also display more leadership. He was the only returning starter from 2024-25, which already gave him much higher chances to not only boost his numbers but to run the team as well.

"For me, just the leadership role, it was great taking on that," Philon said on Friday night in Chicago following the season-ending loss to Michigan in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. "Being able to just come out and play with my brothers, all these guys, I love them.

"All of these guys give their hardest. I felt like it made it easier on my role, I didn't have to really press them much. Our guys, I feel like they love me and love listening to me...They see me as a leader, and it builds my confidence even more."

Philon was named the SEC Player of the Week four times this season, as he finished the regular season third in the conference in points per game (21.5 on 50.7 percent from the field) and fourth in assists per game (4.8). He went from shooting 31.5 percent from deep in Year 1 to 39.9 percent in Year 2.

He became the third player in program history with 700 points in a single season and the 57th with 1,000 career points. Philon is the first power-4 player since 2000 who averaged 21-plus points, 4-plus assists and shot over 50 percent from the field. These accolades helped him become named a Third Team All-American by all four NCAA outlets (AP, USBWA, NABC and Sporting News).

Philon has been projected as a lottery pick for the 2026 NBA Draft for most of the year. He said he hadn't made an official decision regarding whether or not to declare, but it's extremely likely that he does.

"It's been everything [to play for Alabama]," Philon said. "Ever since I came back, I told coach Oats last year, and our whole plan was about getting 100 percent better, getting better every day. I felt like I got better every day."

So, with everything in mind, is it safe to say that the Mobile native's withdrawal from last year's draft was 100 percent worth it?

"I mean, I would say coming back, it meant everything to me," Philon said. "Just staying at Alabama and not going anywhere else, really. For me, just playing with these guys — the clique, the group as a whole — it was so special. Lost for words. We've been through a lot and we fought through adversity throughout the whole season. That right there means a lot about this team."

If this is the end for Philon, he shared what he'll miss most about the 2025-26 Alabama Crimson Tide.

"I would say all of these guys," Philon said. "The coaches, the meetings, they bring it every day from a game plan. Or just attacking the day at practice, they bring it every day. So just being able to be a part of that [is what I'll miss most]."

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