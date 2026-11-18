TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — As the screen went to black, the emotions were hitting Antoine Pettway.

The Kennesaw State head coach was supposed to be getting his Owls fired up ahead of tipoff against Alabama, but the former Crimson Tide star and assistant coach had been distracted by a tribute video that was being played for him.

"It was special, man. They almost got me, man," Pettway said. "I was holding back tears and whatnot, trying to find a way to be mad at Alabama to get ready for the game. But they made it tough, man. That was awesome. That was so awesome."

Antoine Pettway’s tribute video ends with messages from Collin Sexton, Alex Reese, Mark Sears, and others.



Loud ovation for the Kennesaw State coach ahead of tipoff. pic.twitter.com/8LrTm8O1nY — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) November 18, 2026

Pettway, who was born at Tuscaloosa's Druid City Hospital and grew up a Crimson Tide fan, was seemingly in a sentimental mood, reflecting on the start of his time with the program.

"This place here, it is where I became a man," Pettway said. "Coming here back in 2000, I think I was a 17-year-old freshman, didn't know much, and then I remember my old heads on the basketball team. I just remember being so happy to get my No. 50 practice shirt, I think I wore it to class for like a week straight. I was washing it to wear it again. I wanted everybody to know I was playing for my favorite school, so again, and then being able to play here, coach here, and now being able to go to Kennesaw State, and our team being able to accomplish some amazing things, and bringing them back into this Coliseum, man, it was a special feeling tonight."

After finishing his playing career with Alabama in 2004, Pettway joined the team's staff in 2008 and remained until 2023, working under Mark Gottfried, Anthony Grant, Avery Johnson, and Nate Oats. An inflection point came in 2019, when Pettway was prepared to leave Alabama for Cincinnati after Johnson's firing, before Oats invited him to remain on the staff.

"We had a bunch of really good players here, and whether I was here or not, I knew that I didn't know him, but I knew his track record," Pettway said. "I was telling those guys they needed to stay whether I was here or not, because, again, this is my school, this is the program I played for, and I wanted to see him be successful. I knew when he came in, the system he ran, and how he coached and demanded those guys to benefit from it. But he did me a huge favor. I hope you don't think I did him any favor. It was all one-sided that relationship, man, keeping me on staff, and it was the best thing for me."

Few individuals around the sport have ties as deep to the program as Pettway does. Oats has made it clear that his teams will have an invite to come play Alabama, an offer that clearly means a ton to the 44-year-old. In the meantime, Pettway's focus is on getting a good-looking Owls team back to March Madness, and he is appreciative of the experience the team gained from Tuesday's 109-91 loss.

"We played an amazing Alabama team tonight," Pettway said. "That team is really, really versatile. They've got a lot of different moving parts that all contribute in different ways, and I think they can make a deep run in March."

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