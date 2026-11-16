What Nate Oats Wants Alabama to Fix in Final Game of Opening Home Stand

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama basketball's non-conference schedule is filled with challenging matchups, including three straight games against ranked teams in early December. Depending on how things go in the Players Era tournament over Thanksgiving, Alabama's game against Kennesaw State on Tuesday night will be the last home game until Jan. 5.

The layout of the schedule has been slightly atypical as this is the first time in Nate Oats' eight seasons at Alabama that the Crimson Tide has opened the season with straight home games. All that to say, the schedule gets exponentially harder for Alabama after Tuesday.

Oats made sure to share his respect for Kennesaw State and the work that former Alabama player and assistant Antoine Pettway has done for the Owls' program. Kennesaw State is coming off a Conference USA tournament championship and NCAA tournament berth. But this is the Tide's last game against a mid major opponent until Dec. 16 at South Florida, so Alabama has a lot of things to clean up before the level of competition increases.

"The stuff that we’ve struggled with, we need to see us getting better," Oats said Monday. "I thought the last game, the ball didn’t move very well at all. The turnovers were high. The assists were low. We tried to drive into crowds. Didn’t move the ball. So that’s priority one. Can we take care of the ball and can it move similar to the way it did against Oakland? We’ve shown glimpses of being great because we’ve shown that we’re good at everything you have to be good at to be a really good team. We just haven’t done any of it consistently. So probably consistency is the No. 1 thing, ball movement, taking care of it on the offensive side, going to the offensive boards every possession. Because when we went, we crushed Arkansas State, and then we didn’t go in the second half."

Alabama is 4-0 and has a margin of victory of 21 points in this four wins, but Oats wants to see his team play consistently for 40 minutes, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

"Can we play defense when we’re a little fatigued in the second half?" Oats said. "Can we do it consistently? Can we dominate the glass for a full 40 minutes? We had Seton Hall doubled up on the glass in the first half, and then they cut into that margin quite a bit in the second half. So more consistency over 40 minutes of everything."

Alabama's ceiling is high, the roster is deep, and the schedule is tough. Tuesday's game against Kennesaw State is great opportunity to get better and get ready for what's to come.

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