Why Drug Agents had Probable Cause to Search Aden Holloway's Home

Alabama basketball guard Aden Holloway was arrested on Monday morning, and was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and failure to affix a tax stamp.

The West Alabama Narcotics Task Force conducted a search of a residence in the 400 block of 30th Avenue East and recovered more than two pounds of marijuana, paraphernalia and cash. He was transported to Tuscaloosa County jail on Monday morning and his bond was set at $5,000 before being bonded out at 10:45 a.m. CT.

So, how did police have a warrant to search Holloway's home? Well, the reason was revealed in an affidavit released earlier on Friday.

“Within the past 48 hours, your affiant conducted a trash pull at (Holloway’s redacted address) after receiving complaints,” the affidavit read, per AL.com's Nick Kelly. “Your affiant observed on the trash can by the curb, with (Holloway’s redacted apartment number) written on the lid. Agents pulled two household trash bags from the trash can. In one of the trash bags, there was a box with a shipping label on it (Holloway’s redacted address) addressed to ‘Ayden Holloway.’

“In another trash bag there was more items with Holloway’s name on it. In the same bag there was loose marijuana stuck to a cat food container and a partially smoked marijuana blunt. Agents ran Ayden Holloway’s information, which his license returns to the same address.”

Holloway's suspension was announced by Alabama head coach Nate Oats on Monday evening, and the 21-year-old did not travel with the Crimson Tide to Tampa for 4-seed Alabama's NCAA Tournament first-round matchup against 13-seed Hofstra at 2 p.m. CT.

But if Holloway wins his student conduct appeal next week, is there a chance that he plays later in March Madness (should the Tide advance)?

"You know what, I'm not sure where that's all going to go," Oats said on Thursday in Tampa. "We'll kind of address things as they come up. But for right now, the team is just preparing to play with who's at practice, and he's obviously not there. We'll prepare to play without him and address that matter if it comes up."

Oats is still very much in contact with Holloway. He's talked to him on the phone multiple times and even met with him in person before the team left for Tampa.

"Look, I'm an adult. I've made mistakes. We all have things we'd like to do differently," Oats said. "Now is not the time to ignore a kid that you've built a real relationship with. Now is the time he needs more love from the adults in his life than at any point."

Holloway was named to the All-SEC Third Team on March 9. He earned a starting role after being the Crimson Tide's sixth-man in 2024-25, and he's certainly made the most of it. The junior finished the regular season 14th in the conference in points per game (16.8 on 48.0 percent from the field) and eighth in assists per game (3.9).

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