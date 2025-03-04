Why Two of Alabama Basketball's Seniors Won't Be Participating in Senior Day
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama will use Wednesday night's home finale against No. 4 Florida to serve as Senior Night to recognize those players who will be playing their final home game in Coleman Coliseum. However, only four of the six scholarship players listed as "seniors" or "graduates" on the official roster will be honored: Clifford Omoruyi, Grant Nelson, Mark Sears and Chris Youngblood.
The other two, Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and Houston Mallette, will be seeking medical redshirts to return to Alabama next season. Alabama head coach Nate Oats said after talking with team athletic trainer Clarke Holter, they don't anticipate it being an issue for either guy.
"I don’t think you get confirmation until you’re sitting there after the season, but they’re both medically-related and haven’t played in 30 percent of the games or played in a game after the midway point, which are the rules," Oats said Tuesday.
Both guards fit the prototype for Oats' system and shoot the 3 at a high percentage. Wrightsell played in Alabama's first eight games with five starts before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury against Oregon back on Nov. 30.
Mallette transferred in from Pepperdine over the offseason but was unable to participate in summer workouts and was limited through the fall. He played in six games for Alabama from Dec. 4 to Jan. 8, but has not appeared in a game since after his injury got aggravated.
If both are able to get the medical redshirts approved for next season, they will provide a veteran presence for Oats to build his roster around for 2025-2026.
Alabama will also be without freshman forward Derrion Reid against Florida for the fifth straight game. Reid has been a consistent name on the Crimson Tide's official injury reports throughout SEC play, but the last few weeks, some of the Tide's veterans have also been listed the day ahead of the game before getting removed. Oats says they will all be availble Wednesday night.
"Derrion’s started back doing basketball workouts," Oats said. "He’s still week-to-week, he won’t be playing tomorrow, but our four seniors should all be good to go."