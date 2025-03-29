Crimson Tikes: Searing Hot
During the Alabama basketball's 113-88 win over BYU in the Sweet 16, Mark Sears scored 34 points while the Crimson Tide set numbers NCAA Tournament records including for most 3-pointers attempted (51), and made (23).
Sears made 10 shots from beyond the arc and could have gone for the individual record, but coaches elected to rest him for the final few minutes in preeparation to face No. 1 in the East Regional Final at Newark, N.J.
“I was just in a zone,” Sears said during the postgame press conference. “Once I seen the first 3 fell in, I felt the basket was as big as an ocean. And every time I shot, I felt like it was going in. Just lost myself in the game and just let everything else happen.”
How hot was his shooting? Well let's just say we're reminded of a Fantastic Four character ... Flame On!
Cartoons by Anthony Sisco highlighting the lighter side of Alabama's football ... and basketball team, coaches and rabid fans (and sometimes UA's other sports).
Remember This One? The Best of Crimson Tikes
We're going to keep this one here for good luck ...
About Crimson Tikes
"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.
He and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature. Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground."
Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”
Sisco's compilation books include: “Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On,” “Bouncing Back,” “Out of Order” and “The Best of Crimson Tikes.” They can be ordered at www.anthonysisco.com.