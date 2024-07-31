Bama Central

2024 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Position Preview: Running Backs

There's no shortage of options for the Crimson Tide to have a potent attack out of the backfield.

Will Miller

Jan 1, 2024; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Justice Haynes (22) runs the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half in the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
One of the most talented position groups on the 2024 Alabama football team is in the offensive backfield: the running backs. This is true even in spite of the fact that the program lost its two feature backs from the 2023 campaign (a year that also saw hype around the running backs in the build to the regular season), and this season's room boasts athleticism and versatility in spades.

Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams are gone; McClellan to the NFL's Atlanta Falcons and Williams to Florida State. Those two saw a sizable chunk of the action at the position in Nick Saban's final season. That doesn't mean that the tailbacks in Kalen DeBoer's debut campaign are lacking in experience. In fact, there's a whole world of possibilities when it comes to not only which backs are used, but also how. The ceiling on the degree to which these players can make things difficult for opposing defenses appears fairly high.

Specifically, this unit can be a threat both on the ground and through the air. Justice Haynes and Jam Miller figure to be the primary 1-2 punch. Haynes was named to the preseason All-SEC third team at SEC Media Days earlier this month. Miller, the older of the two, played in every game as a freshman in 2022 and, in addition to being an adept special teamer, is poised for a bigger role as a junior. Haynes opened eyes early in 2023 with a standout performance during that year's A-Day game and went on to score a pair of touchdowns as a true freshman.

Haynes and Miller are not the only ones for whom the changes at tailback present the chance to expand their horizons. Richard Young, ESPN's top-ranked running back in the 2023 class, redshirted with three games under his belt and will get opportunities to grow in DeBoer and offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan's system. Like any position group, there are new faces, including a big 231-pound true freshman in Daniel Hill and a Tuscaloosa County High School product in Kevin Riley.

Projected Depth Chart

2024 Alabama Running Backs:

1. Justice Haynes

Alabama running back Justice Haynes
Nov 18, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Justice Haynes (22) runs against Chattanooga Mocs linebacker Bo Spearman (31) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 66-10. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports / Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Haynes was a spring standout in 2023, not to mention a five-star running back from Buford High School and ESPN's former No. 2 player in the state of Georgia. He was voted to the All-SEC third team earlier this summer. Haynes put up 168 yards and a pair of touchdowns during his freshman season, and he and Jam Miller are both breakout candidates from a conference standpoint in 2024. Haynes' talent and athletic ability are immense, and he will have the opportunity to put that on full display in year one under DeBoer.

2. Jam Miller

Alabama running back Jam Miller
Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jam Miller (26) runs against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kamari Lassiter (3) in the fourth quarter of the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Owing to the recent departures following the 2023 season, Miller is something of an elder statesman in the running back room. That's also reflected in his experience, as the junior has a lot of games on his ledger. In 2023, he tallied 274 all-purpose yards and two scores. He's been waiting his turn to serve as one of the feature backs. A capable runner and receiver, Miller is ready to take on a multifaceted role out of the backfield.

3. Richard Young

Alabama running back Richard Young
Sep 2, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Richard Young (25) runs the ball against Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders cornerback Jalen Jackson (23) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 56-7. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports / Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Young was able to get into three games in the 2023 season, logging nine carries with a touchdown and subsequently redshirting. A former blue-chip prospect from Florida, he was among the best of the best as a five-star recruit and one of the most prized at his position. He ran for 1,755 yards in 2021, a glimpse into his abilities, and tallied a score on seven carries at A-Day this past spring. He'll be right in the mix this season.

4. Daniel Hill

Alabama running back Daniel Hill
Mar 6, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Running back Daniel Hill works on a drill during practice of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team Wednesday. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hill is a true freshman, but at 231 pounds, one might not know it from looking at him. He committed to Alabama during the All-American Bowl in January, and is a second-generation SEC football player whose father suited up for Mississippi State. His measurables are strong. He'll be a big impact piece down the road as he takes in his first college season.

5. Kevin Riley

Alabama running back Kevin Riley during his time at Tuscaloosa County
Tuscaloosa County running back Kevin Riley (6) follows blocker Tuscaloosa County running back Joe Saliba (44) as ce18 closes to make the tackle at Central High Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Riley, a four-star recruit in the 2024 class who goes 5'11" and 195 pounds, flipped to Alabama from Mario Cristobal and Miami shortly before Nick Saban's retirement. The true freshman ran for over 1,300 yards as a high school junior, eventually being chosen for the Under Armour All-America Game.

6. JR Gardner

Alabama running back JR Gardner
April 9, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama running back JR Gardner (41) makes a catch during practice in the Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility at the University of Alabama. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Gardner is a sophomore hailing from Gulf Shores, one of several running backs on the roster with pre-college ties to the state of Alabama. As a freshman, the 185-pounder got his first collegiate playing time against Chattanooga, and was a two-way player at the high school level.

7. Michael Lorino III

Alabama running back Michael Lorino
Alabama's Michael Lorino III (27). / Ben Flanagan/AL.com

A graduate of Mountain Brook High School in the Birmingham, Ala., area, Lorino makes the jersey number switch from number 28 to number 27 in 2024. The junior saw time in one game last season, against Chattanooga, which doubled as his college debut.

8. Fredrick Moore

Fredrick Moore
Alabama running back Fredrick Moore (top) in his time at Bridgeland (TX). / Eric Christian Smith/Houston Chronicle

Moore, a native of Cypress, Texas, is a true freshman out of Bridgeland High School. As a senior, he played in 10 games and tallied 356 yards and four touchdowns.

Will Miller

WILL MILLER

Will Miller is a senior at the University of Alabama. He has experience covering a wide array of Crimson Tide sports, including football, baseball, basketball, gymnastics and soccer. He joined BamaCentral in the spring of 2023 and is also a freelance UFC interviewer. 

