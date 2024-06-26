2024 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 11: Oklahoma
The Alabama Crimson Tide got a taste of conference newcomers Oklahoma and Texas over the last two seasons as it took on the Texas Longhorns in an epic home-and-home non-conference series. However, in 2024 the gloves come off as the Crimson Tide heads to Norman for an SEC battle of the blue bloods seetting up a brutal finish to both programs' 2024 schedule.
Alabama and Oklahoma both enter the year with high expectations despite the obvious question marks looming over both programs. Can Kalen DeBoer lead the Crimson Tide into a new era after the retirement of legendary coach Nick Saban? Is Brent Venables the right man in Norman to lead the Sooners into the Southeastern Conference?
The late November matchup will be the first time the two programs have faced off in the regular season since 2003 when the Sooners defeated Alabama in Tuscaloosa 20-13.
Venables enters the season with security after receiving a contract extension to 2029 but that doesn't mean much in today's landscape of college football. The Sooners will be looking for serious defensive improvements this coming season without sustaining offensive drop-off. Despite an easy start to the year on paper the Sooners' schedule is brutal with conference championship hopefuls Tennessee, Texas, Ole Miss, Missiouri, Alabama and LSU in their way.
DeBoer is under similar pressure to perform as the expectations in Tuscaloosa don't just disappear with Saban's retirement this spring. It's College Football Playoff or bust for the Crimson Tide and a likely cold trip with a hot crowd in Oklahoma awaits just before the annual Iron Bowl.
Offense
The Oklahoma offense averaged 41.7 points per game in 2023, good enough for fourth in the nation in points per game. The offense was under pressure to perform throughout the Big 12 season and almost scored enough to put the Sooners into the College Football Playoff.
Unfortunately for the Sooners its talented quarterback Dillon Gabriel used the transfer portal to head to Oregon after the year leaving question marks in his absence. Sophomore Jackson Arnold is first up to take his place but in seven appearances in 2023, he managed 63-percent completion with just four touchdowns and three interceptions.
Arnold will lean on Purdue-transfer wide receiver Deion Burks, Nic Anderson and Andrel Anthony in his receiving corp to threaten defenses. Burks led the Boilermakers in receptions with 47 and now looks to take his game even further in the Southeastern Conference.
Oklahoma was the 35th best rushing team in the country in 2023, averaging 182.2 yards per game. Leading rusher Gavin Sawchuck is back for his second season of work after finishing his redshirt freshman year with 744 yards.
While Arnold's ability to play quarterback appears as the biggest question for the Oklahoma offense, it's not. The Sooners hit the transfer portal for three offensive lineman that are all expected to start in Norman. Geirean Hatchett out of Washington, Febechi Nwaiwu out of North Texas and Branson Hickman out of SMU all need to gel quickly in order to create comfort for Arnold and running lanes for Sawchuck if the Sooners are to play complimentary football.
Defense
The Sooners defense started the 2023 season strong allowing just 34 total points in its first four contests (8.5 points per game). However over the season's final nine games Oklahoma allowed 271 points (30.11 points per game) losing three games in the process.
Brent Venables defensive unit must improve as Oklahoma enters the Southeastern Conference in order for the Sooners to have a chance at returning to the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019.
The Sooners bring back six defensive starters, headlined by First Team All-Big 12 linebacker Danny Stutsman. Stustman tallied 104 tackles with three sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception as he anchored the interior. He opted not to enter the NFL Draft, but instead return for his senior season in Norman giving Oklahoma a big boost on the defensive side of the ball.
The run defense wasn't necessarily the issue for Oklahoma in 2023 as they allowed 138.6 yards per contest, good for 44th in the country. It was an atrocious passing defense that conceded 389.4 yards per game, finishing 80th in the country in that category.
Oklahoma returns experience in the back end as every expected starter is a junior or senior, led by senior safety Billy Bowman. Bowman played in all 13 games in 2023 making 63 tackles and intercepting six passes, returning three for defensive scores. Its a unit that can take a big step forward if Bowman's leadership can permeate the Oklahoma back end and allow the Sooners to patrol the air a bit better.
Schedule
The Crimson Tide travels to Norman for the first time since 2002 in what will be the opening game of a brutal two-game stretch to close the year. Luckily Alabama gets a virtual BYE week before the trip as they'll take on the Mercer Bears the Saturday before.
While the Oklahoma road trip will have a hard time contending with Alabama's Knoxville trip as far as anticipation is concerned it's still one of the marquee road matchups on the schedule as it's the first regular season matchup between the two blue bloods since 2003 and the first time they'll play as conference rivals. Will Alabama focus on the task at hand or will the Crimson Tide be caught looking ahead to the Iron Bowl season finale?
Oklahoma also has a difficult close to its season as the Sooners play three of its final four SEC games on the road with the Alabama game sandwiched in between. The Sooners fortunately get a BYE week before the Crimson Tide comes into town but will be coming off matchups at Ole Miss and Missouri and have a trip to Death Valley just after the Alabama game. Will the Sooners be out of gas in its first year in the SEC or will the BYE week rejuvenate Oklahoma and enable them to earn a signature win?
Outlook
By Nov. 23 fans and experts will have a pretty clear picture of where each program is heading. This could end up as the college football matchup of the weekend if Oklahoma and Alabama are able to navigate the first 10 games of their schedules cleanly.
Will Oklahoma's offense fall off under a new quarterback and new faces along the offensive line? If so does the Sooner defense keep the season afloat by making a big improvement? Venables has his hands full entering the SEC with so many personnel questions in his program but the Sooners have recruited well and have a talented roster.
The mindset of each team will make the difference as each school has a challenge before the game and after. Alabama comes off three games in a row with conference contenders Tennessee, Missouri and LSU and has the annual Iron Bowl right after while Oklahoma has dates with Ole Miss and Missouri before and a trip to LSU the following week.
The current odds from Vegas Insider has the Crimson Tide as a 4.5-point road favorite but the Oklahoma faithful could make the difference as they seek signature wins in their first year in the conference.
With the new expanded College Football Playoff this matchup could go a long way to not only determining who plays in the division-less SEC Championship but also which program qualifies for the postseason spectacle.
The Game
Date
Nov. 23
Time
FLEX (2:30-3:30 p.m. or 5-7 p.m.)
TV
Unknown (ESPN/ESPN2/ABC)
Location
Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
Series History
Oklahoma leads the series 3-2-1
Last Meeting
Alabama jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the 2018 Capital One Orange Bowl which served as a College Football Playoff Semifinal. Oklahoma fought back but came up short as the Crimson Tide cruised to a 45-34 victory behind 318 yards passing and four touchdowns from Tua Tagovailoa. Josh Jacobs tallied 158 all-purpose yards and provided the highlight of the evening for Alabama on his 27-yard touchdown reception as he plowed over a Sooner defender on his way into the endzone.
The Team
Head Coach
Brent Venables
Offensive Coordinator
Seth Littrell and
Defensive Coordinator
Zac Alley and Todd Bates
2023 Record
10-3 (7-2 Big 12)
2023 Rankings (FCS)
Total offense: No. 4; Total defense: No. 49
Returning Starters
8, two on offense, six on defense
The School
Location
Norman, Okla.
Founded
1890
Enrollment
23,156
Nickname
Sooners
Colors
Crimson and Cream
Mascot
Sooner Schooner
The Program
Last Time Beat Alabama
January 1, 2014: Oklahoma 45, Alabama 31 (Sugar Bowl)
Last Time Won SEC
Never
National Championships
17 (7 claimed, 10 unclaimed)
Claimed: 1950, 1955, 1956, 1974, 1975, 1985, 2000
Unclaimed: 1915, 1949, 1953, 1957, 1967, 1973, 1978, 1989, 1986, 2003
Playoff Appearances
4: 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019
Conference Championships
50
Southwest: 1915, 1918
MVIAA: 1920, 1938, 1943, 1944, 1946, 1947
Big 7: 1948, 1949, 1950, 1951, 1952, 1953, 1954, 1955, 1956, 1957
Big 8: 1958, 1959, 1962, 1967, 1968, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1975, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987
Big 12: 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020
Bowl record: 31-25-1
Heisman trophies: 7 (Billy Vessels, Steve Owens, Billy Sims, Jason White, Sam Bradford, Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray)
2024 NFL Draft:
- Tyler Guyton, Offensive Tackle Round 1, pick 29, Dallas Cowboys
- Walter Rouse, Offensive Tackle, Round 6, pick 177, Minnesota Vikings
- Jonah Laulu, Defensive Line, Round 7, pick 234, Indianapolis Colts
Last Four Recruiting Classes
8 (2024), 5 (2023), 8 (2022), 10 (2021)
The Schedule
Aug. 29: vs. Temple
Sept. 7: vs. Houston
Sept. 14: vs. Tulane
Sept. 21: vs. Tennessee
Sept. 28: at Auburn
Oct. 5: BYE
Oct. 12: vs. Texas (Dallas)
Oct. 19: vs. South Carolina
Oct. 26: at Ole Miss
Nov. 2: vs. Maine
Nov. 9: at Missouri
Nov. 16: BYE
Nov. 23: vs. Alabama
Nov. 30: at LSU