2024 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 9: LSU
Tiger Stadium has been described as the place where opponents dreams come to die. Historically though, the home of the LSU Tigers has been a place with a lot of success for Alabama football.
Alabama hadn't lost in Tiger Stadium in over a decade when Brian Kelly flipped ths script in this first season as LSU head coach in 2022. The Crimson Tide got its revenge at home last season with a 42-28 victory over the Tigers, but this season will make the first return trip to Baton Rouge since the overtime loss two years ago.
For the last two decades, this matchup has played a major role in determining the champion of the SEC West. And while divisions are gone in the conference this season, the game between Alabama and LSU will still have big implications on both the SEC and College Football Playoff race.
Offense
LSU had the No. 1 offense in the country a season ago, led by quarterback Jayden Daniels' Heisman season. Daniels had 3,812 passing yards, 1134 rushing yards and 50 total touchdowns. But Daniels, along with LSU's top two wide receivers (Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr.) are off to the NFL as first-round selections.
Kelly and the Tigers now turn to redshirt junior Garrett Nussmeier at quarterback, who has gained valuable backup reps the last three seasons. When Daniels opted out of the bowl game to prepare for the NFL, Nussmeier got the start and led LSU to a 35-31 win over Wisconsin, throwing for 395 yards and three touchdowns.
While LSU is replacing a lot of talent at receiver and running back, Nussmeier has the benefit of being protected by one of the best offensive lines in the country. LSU was one of three finalists for the Joe Moore Award last season and returns its two experienced tackles, Will Campbell and Emery Jones Jr., from that group along with guards Miles Frazier and Garrett Dellinger.
The top returning offensive target is fifth-year receiver Kyren Lacy. He was third on the team with 558 receiving yards and seven touchdowns last season. Junior tight end Mason Taylor was fourth on the team in receiving yards behind the talented receiver trio. LSU also added Liberty transfer CJ Daniels from the portal. Top running back Logan Diggs transferred to Ole Miss, so the Tigers will now be relying on graduate back Josh Williams for the bulk of the carries.
Defense
While the Tigers had the best offense in the country last season led by Daniels, they were quite dreadful on defense, allowing over 416 yards and 28 points per game. Kelly made a change at defensive coordinator this offseason, hiring Blake Baker from Missouri. Longtime Alabama assistant Bo Davis is also now on staff at LSU as the defensive line coach.
Baker will be charged with turning around the defense and has some talented pieces in place headlined by junior linebacker Harold Perkins Jr., who had a dynamic freshman season with 7.5 sacks at outside linebacker before getting moved to inside backer last season.
LSU returns three of its top four tacklers from a year ago in Perkins, safety Major Burns and linebacker Greg Penn III. Senior defensive end Sai'vion Jones is the most experienced player returning up front with 13 starts last season on the way to 32 tackles and 2.5 sacks.
Schedule
As has been the case for the majority of the last two decades, Alabama and LSU will play in early November with both teams coming off a bye. For LSU, the home matchup against the Crimson Tide is sandwiched in between three road games at Arkansas and Texas A&M in the weeks before and at Florida the week after.
However, LSU ends the season with three of four games at home in the friendly confines of Tiger Stadium for the month of November. No matter when or where these two teams meet, this game will be circled on the schedule for both teams.
Because it is later in the season, player availability due to injury sometimes plays a factor, but the bye week before also gives players time to rest and recover for the big matchup.
Outlook
Despite losing its top players to the NFL, LSU should still have a dynamic offense in 2024. However, with Jalen Milroe returning at quarterback for the Crimson Tide and a new system under Kalen DeBoer, Alabama should have a strong offense as well.
It will likely come down to who has a better defense. In 2023, the game was determined by who could get the most stops and a timely turnover or two. Alabama was able to string together stops in the second half, and Terrion Arnold had the key interception.
Playing in Tiger Stadium is always a challenge, and even though ESPN has it listed as a "flex" game, it will more than likely be at night. If he hasn't already experienced it by this point, this November matchup will give DeBoer a real taste of life in the SEC. Kelly got a win in his first try in the rivalry, and DeBoer will have the opportunity to do the same.
The Game
Date: Nov. 9
Time: TBD
TV: TBD
Location: Tiger Stadium
Series history: Alabama leads, 56-27-5
Last meeting: Alabama beat LSU 42-28 in Tuscaloosa last season. This was the game that started to put Jalen Milroe on the Heisman radar as he won the quarterback duel against eventual Heisman winner Jayden Daniels. Milroe threw for 219 yards and had 155 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
The Team
Coach: Brian Kelly, third season, 20-7 record
Offensive coordinator: Joe Sloan
Defensive coordinator: Blake Baker
2023 record: 10-3 (6-2 SEC)
2023 rankings: Total offense (1st), Total defense (108th)
Returning Starters
13 (6 on offense, 6 on defense, kicker)
Players to Watch
QB Garrett Nussmeier, WR CJ Daniels, WR Kyren Lacy, TE Mason Taylor, RB Josh Williams, LB Harold Perkins, LB Greg Penn III, S Major Burns
Top Newcomer:
Liberty transfer CJ Daniels. The Tigers obviously lost some top-end talent at wide receiver and will look to Daniels to replace some of that production. He had over 1,000 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns last year at liberty.
Biggest Question
Can the LSU defense improve enough to make the Tigers a serious title contender?
The School
Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Founded: 1860
Enrollment: 39,419
Nickname: Tigers
Colors: Purple and gold
Mascot: Mike the Tiger
The Program
Last time beat Alabama: 2022
Last time won SEC: 2019
Last time won SEC West: 2022
National championships: 4 (1958, 2003, 2007, and 2019)
Playoff Appearances: 1 (2019)
Conference championships: 12 (1935, 1936, 1958, 1961, 1970, 1986, 1988, 2001, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2019)
Bowl record: 30-24-1
Last season missed bowl: 2020
Heisman trophies: 3 (Billy Cannon, Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels)
2024 NFL Draft:
- QB Jayden Daniels (Round 1, Pick 2- Washington Commanders)
- WR Malik Nabers (Round 1, Pick 6- New York Giants)
- WR Brian Thomas Jr. (Round 1, Pick 23- Jacksonville Jaguars)
- DT Maason Smith (Round 2, Pick 48- Jacksonville Jaguars)
- DT Jordan Jefferson (Round 4, Pick 116- Jacksonville Jaguars)
- DT Mekhi Wingo (Round 6, Pick 189- Detroit Lions)
Last four recruiting class rankings: No. 7 (2024), No. 6 (2023), No. 12 (2022), No. 3 (2021)
The Schedule
Sept. 1: USC (Vegas)
Sept. 7: Nicholls
Sept. 14: at South Carolina
Sept. 21: UCLA
Sept. 28: South Alabama
Oct. 12: Ole Miss
Oct. 19: at Arkansas
Oct. 26: at Texas A&M
Nov. 9: Alabama
Nov. 16: at Florida
Nov. 23: Vanderbilt
Nov. 30: Oklahoma