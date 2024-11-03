2024 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 10
Welcome to Week 9 Power Rankings where nothing matters except what happens in between the white lines. No preseason rankings, recruiting talent composites or programmatic expectations are accounted for, the only formula is wins and losses as we dissect college football's top conference.
Another week of Southeastern Conference games gives us new information to consider as we enter the home stretch of the season. The conference championship picture is starting to take shape as two teams will battle in Atlanta for the right to claim the SEC title.
A conference contender took their first league loss, the Bulldogs won their rivalry game in Jacksonville and the Volunteers were victorious in their black uniforms as we dive into this week's rankings.
1. Georgia (↑1) (6-1, 4-1)
The Bulldogs showed resiliency turning a seven-point deficit into a 14-point win over the Florida Gators. Carson Beck's 309 yard and two touchdown performance keeps Georgia in prime contention to play in Atlanta for the SEC Championship.
2. Texas (↑1) (7-1, 4-1)
The Longhorns were off this past week and will look to stay in the hunt this coming week as they welcom the Florida Gators.
3. Texas A&M (↓1) (7-2, 5-1)
The Aggies went into Columbia and lost to South Carolina 44-20 taking a second half shutout. Texas A&M was 4-15 on third down and 1-3 on fourth down taking their first conference loss of the year.
4. Tennessee (-) (7-1, 4-1)
The Volunteers gave Dylan Sampson 27 carries and he gained 142 yards and two touchdowns as he continues to lead the league in rushing. Tennessee defeated Kentucky 28-18 to stay right in the mix for the SEC Championship game.
5.LSU (-) (6-2, 3-1)
The Tigers enjoyed an off week and they'll welcome the Alabama Crimson Tide next week.
6. Alabama (-) (6-2, 3-2)
The Crimson Tide enjoyed a bye week and they'll hit the road to take on the LSU Tigers this coming week.
7. Vanderbilt (-) (6-3, 3-2)
The Commodores kept their historic season going as they went into Auburn and won 17-7. Diego Pavia completed just nine passes but they went for 143 yards and two touchdowns as the Commodores beat both Alabama and Auburn in the same season for the first time since 1955.
8. Ole Miss (-) (7-2, 3-2)
Jaxson Dart passed for 515 yards and six touchdowns, hitting two touchdown passes of over 60 yards as the Rebels beat Arkansas 63-31 on the road to keep the Ole Miss playoff hopes alive.
9. South Carolina (-) (5-3, 3-3)
The Gamecocks welcomed Texas A&M and got a 44-20 victory over a top 10 team. South Carolina pitched a second-half shutout to give the Aggies their first SEC loss of the season.
10. Missouri (-) (6-2, 2-2)
The Tigers enjoyed a BYE week and will host the Oklahoma Sooners to renew a long standing Big 12 rivalry next week.
11. Oklahoma (↑1) (5-4, 1-4)
The Sooners got some confidence back by beating Maine 59-14. Oklahoma running back Jovantae Barnes took 18 carries fo 203 yards and three scores to lead the way as the Sooners first season in the SEC hasn't gone according to plan.
12. Arkansas (↓1) (5-4, 3-3)
The Razorbacks were hammered 63-31 to Ole Miss. They allowed 562 yards passing at home to lose to the Rebels and fall to .500 in SEC play.
13. Florida (-) (4-4, 2-3)
The Gators pushed the Bulldogs in their annual rivalry game but ultimately came up short losing to Georgia 34-20. Florida was forced to turn to backup quarterback Aidan Warner after DJ Lagway left the game with injury forcing changes to the Gator gameplan.
14. Auburn (-) (3-6, 1-5)
The Tigers lost to Vanderbilt 17-7 as eight-point home favorites. The Hugh Freeze era is now off to a worse record through two seasons (9-13) than predecessor Bryan Harsin had when he was fired (9-12).
15. Kentucky (-) (3-6, 1-6)
The Wildcats went to Neyland Stadium and managed to take a 10-7 halftime lead, but Kentucky never made it to the second half in Knoxville. Tennessee won their rivalry matchup 28-18.
16. Mississippi State (-) (2-7, 0-4)
The Bulldogs got their second win of the season as the defeated UMass 45-20 at home. Mississippi State had four different players score rushing touchdowns on 243 yards on the ground.