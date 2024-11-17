2024 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 12
Welcome to Week 12 Power Rankings where nothing matters except what happens in between the white lines. No preseason rankings, recruiting talent composites or programmatic expectations are accounted for, the only formula is wins and losses as we dissect college football's top conference.
Another week of Southeastern Conference games gives us new information to consider as we enter the home stretch of the season. The conference championship picture is starting to take shape as two teams will battle in Atlanta for the right to claim the SEC title.
The Georgia Bulldogs won a huge matchup over Tennessee, LSU lost its rivalry game to Florida and the Gamecocks won in dramatic fashion as we put another week of SEC football in the books.
1. Texas (-) (9-1, 5-1)
Any win on the road in the SEC is a good win and the Longhorns had exactly that, a good win, by beating Arkansas 20-10. Quinn Ewers only passed for 176 yards but threw two touchdowns without an interception. Texas won the turnover battle 2-0 to stay in the driver's seat for the SEC Championship game.
2. Texas A&M (↑1) (8-2, 5-1)
The Aggies held New Mexico State to just 214 yards of offense as Texas A&M cruised to a 38-3 victory. Marcel Reed passed for 268 yards with two touchdowns and an interception as he continues to settle into the role as the Aggies primary quarterback.
3. Ole Miss (↑1) (8-2, 4-2)
The Rebels enjoyed an off week and will head to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators this week.
4. Georgia (↑2) (8-2, 6-2)
The Bulldogs defended home turf against the Tennessee Volunteers winning 31-17 between the hedges. Carson Beck passed for 347 yards with two touchdowns to lead the Bulldog offense after a slow start found them in a 10-0 deficit.
5. Alabama (-) (8-2, 4-2)
The Crimson Tide demolished Mercer 52-7 in its annual tune up game before the season's final weeks. Freshman sensation Ryan Williams scored a rushing and receiving touchdown, while freshman cornerback Zabien Brown got the team's first non-offensive touchdown of the season on a fumble return.
6. Tennessee (↓4) (8-2, 5-2)
The Volunteers went into Athens and took a 10-0 lead on the Bulldogs but couldn't finish as the Tennessee offense was shut out in the second half, losing 31-17. Dylan Sampson still rushed for over 100 yards, but Nico Iameleava couldn't find a consistent connection as the Georgia defense was too much.
7. South Carolina (-) (7-3, 5-3)
The Gamecocks won a thriller in Columbia against the Missouri Tigers 34-30. Running back Rocket Sanders took 19 carries for 53 yards and hauled in three receptions for 23 yards including the game winning score with :15 seconds remaining.
8. Vanderbilt (↑2) (6-4, 3-3)
The Commodores enjoyed an off week and will head to Baton Rouge this coming week to try to keep its historic season going.
9. LSU (↓1) (6-4, 3-3)
The Tigers went to Florida and lost 27-16 as they dominated the time of possession bout couldn't get the ball in the redzone. LSU's now lost two in a row and appear to be teetering on the brink of falling apart with just a few weeks remaining.
10. Missouri (↓1) (7-3, 3-3)
The Missouri Tigers battled hard but ultimately lost 34-30 to South Carolina on the road. Nate Noel took 27 carries for 150 yards and a touchdown but the Tigers defense struggled to get consistent stops.
11. Florida (↑2) (5-5, 3-4)
The Gators took down the LSU Tigers at home 27-16 as Florida keeps building for the future. DJ Lagway passed for 226 yards and a touchdown as they made the most of their minimal possessions.
12. Oklahoma (-) (5-5, 1-5)
The Sooners enjoyed an off week as they prepare to host the Crimson Tide, still searching for a signature win in their inaugural season in the SEC.
13. Arkansas (↓1) (5-5, 3-4)
The Razorbacks did their best to slow down the Texas Longhorns but ultimately lost a rekindled rivalry game 20-10. A late Arkansas fumble doomed the Razorbacks comeback efforts as they fall to below .500 in league play.
14. Auburn (-) (4-6, 1-5)
The Auburn Tigers defeated Louisiana Monroe 48-14 to claim their second victory in three games. The Tigers saw freshman sensation Cam Coleman hauled in eight passes for 100 yards and three touchdowns.
15. Kentucky (-) (4-6, 1-6)
The Wildcats defeated Murray State 48-6 to end a four-game losing streak. Kentucky hammered the ball, running it 46 times for 269 yards as they defeated their FCS opponent.
16. Mississippi State (-) (2-8, 0-6)
The Bulldogs enjoyed an off week before the home stretch of the season. Mississippi State hosts the Missouri Tigers this coming week.