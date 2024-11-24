2024 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 13
Welcome to Week 13 Power Rankings where nothing matters except what happens in between the white lines. No preseason rankings, recruiting talent composites or programmatic expectations are accounted for, the only formula is wins and losses as we dissect college football's top conference.
Another week of Southeastern Conference games gives us new information to consider as we enter the home stretch of the season. The conference championship picture is starting to take shape as two teams will battle in Atlanta for the right to claim the SEC title.
The Florida Gators, Oklahoma Sooners and Auburn Tigers got big upset wins while Texas defeated Kentucky and four other programs dominated lesser competition.
1. Texas (-) (10-1, 6-1)
The Longhorns are now one win away from competing in the SEC title game after they dismantled the Kentucky Wildcats 31-14. Texas had six sacks on the night and only allowed two third down conversions as the Wildcats never got going.
2. Georgia (↑2) (9-2, 6-2)
The Bulldogs dominated UMASS as their conference schedule is now over. Running back Nate Frazier took 21 carries for 136 yards and three touchdowns as Georgia cruised to a 59-21 win.
3. Tennessee (↑3) (9-2, 5-2)
The Volunteers took on UTEP and saw quarterback Nico Iameleava throw four touchdown passes as Tennessee won 56-0 in the final home game of the year. Tennessee heads to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt and leave one final impression with the College Football Playoff selection committee.
4. Ole Miss (↓1) (8-3, 4-3)
The Rebels went to Gainesville and laid an egg, losing 24-17. Ole Miss would've fallen further, but the SEC was pure chaos with three contending teams losing to underdogs on Saturday. Jaxon Dart threw for 323 yards but his two interceptions.
5. Texas A&M (↓3) (8-3, 5-2)
The Aggies went to Jordan-Hare Stadium and took an inexplicable loss in quadruple overtime falling to the Tigers 43-41. Texas A&M overcame a 21-0 deficit, but couldn't get over the hump for the victory.
6. South Carolina (↑3) (8-3, 5-3)
The Gamecocks dominated Wofford 56-12 as LaNorris Sellers passed for 303 yards and three scores. While beating an FCS school isn't worth singing songs about it's still the fifth consecutive win for South Carolina.
7. Alabama (↓1) (8-3, 4-3)
The Crimson Tide went to Norman and scored just three points as Oklahoma all but ended Alabama's playoff hopes. Alabama lost 24-3 as Jalen Milroe threw three interceptions and the defense allowed 260 rushing yards.
8. Florida (↑3) (6-5, 4-4)
Faced with one the toughest schedules in America the Florida Gators continue to battle throughout the season. Florida defeated Ole Miss 24-17 as the Gators forced three turnovers to frustrate the Rebels and pull off the upset.
9. LSU (-) (7-4, 4-3)
The Tigers welcomed Vanderbilt in a get-right situation and handled their business winning 24-17 at home. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier passed for over 300 yards and running back Josh Williams scored twice on the ground at LSU ended a three-game slide.
10. Oklahoma (↑2) (6-5, 2-5)
The Sooners smashed the Crimson Tide beating Alabama 24-3 while rushing for 260 yards and forcing three interceptions. It was Oklahoma's first win over an FBS program since September, but gives Brent Venables momentum entering the next season.
11. Missouri (↓1) (8-3, 4-3)
The Tigers defeated Mississippi State, but droppe a spot due to others securing big wins. Missouri won 39-20. Running back Michael Carroll scored three rushing touchdowns and the Tigers defense only allowed two third down conversions as they comfortably won.
12. Vanderbilt (↓4) (6-5, 3-4)
The Commodores strong season has hit a bit of a rough patch as they've lost three of their last four games. The latest loss was in Baton Rouge as Vanderbilt was only able to convert two third down on the day and lost 24-17.
13. Auburn (↑1) (5-6, 2-5)
The Tigers shocked the Texas A&M Aggies, winning 43-41 in quadruple overtime. Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter took 28 carries for 130 yards and three touchdowns as Hugh Freeze snaggs his signature win for the year.
14. Arkansas (↓1) (6-5, 3-3)
Hard to drop the Razorbacks after a win, but a victory over Louisiana Tech doesn't move the needle and teams behind them got good wins. Arkansas finishes next week at Missouri after quarterback Taylen Green mustered 282 all purpose yards and four touchdowns.
15. Kentucky (-) (4-7, 1-7)
The Wildcats managed on 21 rushing yards on 30 attempts in Austin as they lost to Texas 31-14. Kentucky finishes its season with Lousiville next week as there will be no bowl game for Big Blue.
16. Mississippi State (-) (2-9, 0-7)
The Bulldogs were inefficient on Saturday against the Missouri Tigers going just two-of-10 on third down. Mississippi State lost to 39-20 and have one more chance at an SEC win next week in the Egg Bowl.