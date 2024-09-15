2024 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 3
Welcome to Week 3 Power Rankings where nothing matters except what happens in between the white lines. No preseason rankings, recruiting talent composites or programmatic expectations are accounted for, the only formula is wins and losses as we dissect college football's top conference.
Which SEC team had the best win of the week? Was it LSU's comeback effort on the road at South Carolina? Alabama and Ole Miss both submitted road blowouts as contenders and the Tennessee Vols might still be lighting up the scoreboard.
1. Texas (-) (3-0)
The Longhorns may have lost starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, but backup Arch Manning stepped right in throwing for 223 yards and four touchdowns in a 56-7 route over UTSA. Texas wraps up non-conference play next week by challenging themselves playing Louisiana-Monroe.
2. Tennessee (↑1) (3-0)
While the sportsmanship was certainly debatable, Tennessee's offensive production certainly isn't. The Volunteers put up 456 yards rushing in route to a 71-0 blowout over Kent State. We'll learn more about the Vols after their upcoming trip to Norman for their SEC opener.
3. Ole Miss (↑2) (3-0)
The Rebels went to Wake Forest and put on its third explosive performance of the year winning 40-6. Lane Kiffin's offense managed 649 yards on the road but perhaps the Ole Miss defense should begin to get more love? The Rebels have allowed just nine total points through three games. One more warmup game with Georgia Southern closes out non-conference play.
4. Georgia (↓2) (3-0, 1-0)
The Bulldogs went to Lexington and got a struggle win 13-12 over Big Blue Nation. Georgia only managed 262 yards of total offense and didn't take the lead until late in the game. It's always good to get a road win in the SEC, but the offensive stuggles will create two weeks of questions before the Dawgs travel to Tuscaloosa.
5. Alabama (↑1) (3-0)
The Crimson Tide jumped around in Madison to a 42-10 victory. It easily becomes Alabama's best win of the season, but a lack of consistency in the passing game.
6. Missouri (↑3) (3-0)
The Tigers make a case for best win in the league this week as they secured the only top 25 win by beating Boston College 27-21. Missouri capitalized on two turnovers and held the Eagles to just 49 yards on the ground beginning to answer questions about the defensive unit under first year coordinator Corey Batoon.
7. Oklahoma (-) (3-0)
The Sooners defeated Tulane 34-19 to keep the record clean, but now their non-conference schedule is up and we'll find out who Oklahoma really is. Jackson Arnold managed 266 total yards and three scores this past week, but the passing game still leaves a bit to be desired.
8. LSU (↑2) (2-1, 1-0)
It was a tale of two halves as LSU turned a 17-0 deficit into a 36-33 victory over South Carolina on the road. The Tigers took advantage of three turnovers and an injury to LaNoriss Sellers to claw themselves back and win their SEC opener.
9. Texas A&M (↑4) (2-1, 1-0)
The Aggies cruised to a 20-0 lead in The Swamp before settling on a 33-20 victory in their SEC opener. Texas A&M had to start backup quarterback Marcel Reed but it wasn't a problem, because Reed had two passing and one rushing touchdown to keep the offense on track.
10. Arkansas (↑1) (2-1)
The Hogs fell into a 10-0 hole but were able to work back against UAB to claim a 37-27 win in Week 3. Arkansas utilized a strong ground game, putting up 266 yards and four touchdowns on their way to victory.
11. Vanderbilt (↓7) (2-1)
The Commodores went to Atlanta to play Georgia State, which is problem enough on its own, but to make matters worse Vanderbilt didn't even leave with a win. The Panthers scored with 15-seconds left in the game to claim a 36-32 win.
12. Kentucky (-) (1-2, 0-1)
Big Blue Nation fought all night, but head coach Mark Stoops punted away his team's chance for victory with three minutes remaining in the game. There are no moral victories in the SEC despite holding the Dawgs to 102 rushing yards and just 12 first downs through the game.
13. South Carolina (↓5) (2-1, 1-1)
The Gamecocks lost starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers and a 17-point lead on Saturday to LSU. While injury circumstances went against South Carolina the blown lead is still egregious and sends the Gamecocks tumbling down the rankings.
14. Auburn (-) (2-1)
New Tigers starting quarterback Hank Brown threw for 235 yards and four touchdowns as Auburn beat New Mexico 45-19 to get back into the win column. Hugh Freeze opens his SEC season next week in an interesting game against Arkansas.
15. Florida (-) (1-2, 0-1)
After a strong performance last week by DJ Lagway, Billy Napier decided to go back to Graham Mertz under center this week. That choice didn't pay off as the Gators fell into a 20-0 hole at home with Texas A&M. The only question for Florida now is how much longer does Napier get?
16. Mississippi State (-) (1-2)
The Mississippi State Bulldogs paid a pretty penny for the Toledo Rockets to come to Starkville and win 41-17. It's a horrific performance for first year head coach Jeff Lebby whose calling card is offense. Next week we're in for a battle of the bottom feeders as the Bulldogs host Florida for their SEC opener.