2024 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 5
Welcome to Week 5 Power Rankings where nothing matters except what happens in between the white lines. No preseason rankings, recruiting talent composites or programmatic expectations are accounted for, the only formula is wins and losses as we dissect college football's top conference.
The conference saw several teams on an off weekend but also served up football fans one of the best matchups of the year in Georgia at Alabama. Oklahoma and Kentucky both claimed road victories, proving nothing is guaranteed in the Southeastern Conference.
1. Alabama (↑4) (4-0, 1-0)
The Crimson Tide survived a furious comeback from the Georgia Bulldogs to win its SEC opener 41-34. Jalen Milroe accounted for 491 yards of offense and four touchdowns while the Alabama defense forced four turnovers to win an emotional matchup.
2. Tennessee (↓1) (4-0, 1-0)
The Volunteers got the week off after going into Norman and winning last week. They'll be back on the road against Arkansas this coming week.
3. Texas (↓1) (5-0, 1-0)
The Longhorns beat Mississippi State 35-13 in its first SEC game. Arch Manning passed for 324 yards and two touchdowns allowing injured starter Quinn Ewers another week of rest.
4. Georgia (-) (3-1, 1-1)
The Bulldogs took Alabama's best punch but never quit in Tuscaloosa. Georgia went five for five on fourth down and managed over 500 yards of offense but couldn't overcome four turnovers on the road losing 41-34.
5. Missouri (↑1) (4-0, 1-0)
The Missouri Tigers had an off week to watch the rest of the league do battle. They'll take on Texas A&M in College Station next week for the biggest test of their season.
6. Oklahoma (↑1) (4-1, 1-1)
The Sooners finished their game with Auburn by going on a 21-0 run and completing a comeback on the road to secure Oklahoma's first SEC win 27-21. Oklahoma was just 2-11 on third down but managed to protect the football to win in Jordan-Hare.
7. LSU (↑1) (4-1, 1-0)
Garrett Nuessmeier threw for 409 yards with two touchdowns to lead LSU past South Alabama 42-10. The Tigers get next week off before hosting Ole Miss in what looks like a crucial matchup for both teams.
8. Texas A&M (↑2) (4-1, 2-0)
The Aggies got SEC win number two for first year head coach Mike Elko by defeating Arkansas 21-17. The Aggie defense allowed 14 first quarter points, but stood tall the rest of the game allowing ample opportunity for its offense to take control. Texas A&M will face its best SEC team of the season, on paper, next week when they play host to Missouri.
9. Kentucky (↑3) (3-2, 1-2)
The Wildcats have proven to be a handful as they went into Oxford and beat Ole Miss 20-17. Kentucky's defense held the Rebels to 92 yards rushing and only gave up one third down conversion on 10 tries. The road win becomes Big Blue Nation's biggest of the year after a couple tough early season losses.
10. Ole Miss (↓7) (4-1, 0-1)
The Rebels turned the football over once and was held to its lowest offensive output of the season on Saturday, losing to Kentucky 20-17. Ole Miss missed a game-tying field goal near the end of the game, dropping it's first game of the year agains the first quality competition on the schedule.
11. Arkansas (↓2) (3-2, 1-1)
The Razorbacks have been in every game this season but had to settle for a close loss this week to Texas A&M. The Razorbacks turned the ball over three times and ran for just 100 yards in the loss.
12. Vanderbilt (↓1) (2-2, 0-1)
The Commodores enjoyed an off week and will play host to the Alabama Crimson Tide next week in Nashville. Vanderbilt has played everyone close this season so we'll see what they have in store for our new No. 1 team in our Power Rankings.
13. South Carolina (-) (3-1, 1-1)
The Gamecocks enjoyed an off week this past Saturday. They'll host the Ole Miss Rebels next week who are coming off a loss to Kentucky. South Carolina spanked Kentucky in its conference opener. Does that give Shane Beamer confidence?
14. Florida (-) (2-2, 1-1)
The Gators enjoyed a bye week this past Saturday. They'll host the UCF Knights this coming week who are coming off a blowout loss to Colorado meaning this week could present a good opportunity for Billy Napier to start building momentum.
15. Auburn (-) (2-3, 0-2)
The Auburn Tigers had the game nearly won against Oklahoma, but a fourth quarter collapse at home leaves Hugh Freeze still winless in the SEC in 2024 with two close losses under his belt. Peyton Throne did pass for over 300 yards but had a devastating pick-six in the fourth quarter to give Oklahoma the lead.
16. Mississippi State (-) (1-4, 0-2)
The Bulldogs fought Texas hard, but the talent disparity was just too much as Mississippi State lost to Texas 35-13. Backup quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. protected the ball well, but struggled getting down the field passing for just 144 yards. Mississippi State gets a much needed off week to open October and reset.