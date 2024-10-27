2024 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 9
Welcome to Week 9 Power Rankings where nothing matters except what happens in between the white lines. No preseason rankings, recruiting talent composites or programmatic expectations are accounted for, the only formula is wins and losses as we dissect college football's top conference.
Another week of Southeastern Conference games gives us new information to consider as we enter the home stretch of the season. The conference championship picture is starting to take shape as two teams will battle in Atlanta for the right to claim the SEC title.
It was a big week as one team got its first league win of the year, a clear leader in the conference standings has now been established and more.
1. Texas A&M (↑4) (7-1, 5-0)
The Aggies stand alone on top of the SEC standings after beating LSU on Saturday night. Mike Elko's squad has won seven in a row after dropping the season opener. Turning to backup quarterback Marcel Reed in the second half proved to be the difference as he scored three rushing touchdowns.
2. Georgia (↓1) (6-1, 4-1)
The Bulldogs enjoyed a BYE week before this coming week's rivalry matchup with the Florida Gators.
3. Texas (↓1) (7-1, 3-1)
The Longhorns went to Nashville and defeated the powerhouse Vanderbilt Commodores 27-24. Quinn Ewers found receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. for six receptions for 97 yards and two touchdowns as they look to stay in contention for the SEC Championship Game.
4. Tennessee (-) (6-1, 3-1)
The Volunteers enjoyed a BYE week before hosting rival Kentucky this upcoming weekend.
5. LSU (↓2) (6-2, 3-1)
The Tigers took a 17-7 lead into halftime but couldn't stop backup quarterback Marcel Reed in College Station. LSU lost 38-23 but is still not out of the SEC title race, nor the College Football Playoff picture. Tigers' quarterback Garrett Nussmeier passed for 405 yards but threw three interceptions in the loss.
6. Alabama (↑1) (6-2, 3-2)
The Crimson Tide put on a dominant defensive performance against a short-handed Missouri Tigers team. Alabama forced three turnovers and pitched a shutout on its way to a 34-0 victory.
7. Vanderbilt (↓1) (5-3, 2-2)
The Commodores gave Texas all they had but ultimately came up a little short, losing 27-24 at home. Vanderbilt could only convert 3-12 on third down making it an uphill climb offensively all evening.
8. Ole Miss (↑1) (6-2, 2-2)
The Rebels went into the locker room under a chorus of boo's from the home fans after trailing Oklahoma. Lane Kiffin and company got it turned around in the second half but Ole Miss continues to fall short of the preseason expectations, making the final month a big one in Oxford.
9. South Carolina (↓1) (4-3, 2-3)
The Gamecocks enjoyed a BYE week and will host Texas A&M next week in Columbia.
10. Missouri (-) (6-2, 2-2)
The Tigers went to Tuscaloosa and were blanked 34-0 but were extremely shorthanded in the game. Missouri didn't have its starting running back and starting quarterback Brady Cook was far less than 100-percent and ended up leaving the game early.
11. Arkansas (↑1) (5-3, 3-2)
The Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green put up 314 yards and five passing touchdowns as Arkansas went into Mississippi State and beak the breaks off the Bulldogs 58-25.
12. Oklahoma (↓1) (4-4, 1-4)
The Sooners took a 14-10 lead into halftime but were shutout by Ole Miss and lost their third game in a row in Oxford. Oklahoma was just 8-18 on third downs on the road, spelling doom for their upset bid.
13. Florida (-) (4-3, 2-2)
The Gators enjoyed an off week before taking on the Georgia Bulldogs this coming week.
14. Auburn (↑1) (3-5, 1-4)
It took Hugh Freeze coming down with a case of food poisoning to realize his best player was running back Jarquez Hunter. The tailback took 23 carries for 278 yards and two touchdowns as Auburn got its first SEC win over Kentucky.
15. Kentucky (↓1) (3-5, 1-5)
The Wildcats have dropped three-in-a-row to Vanderbilt, Florida and now to the Auburn Tigers, giving Hugh Freeze and company their first SEC win of the year. It gets no easier for Big Blue Nation as they travel to Knoxville next week.
16. Mississippi State (-) (1-6, 0-4)
The Bulldogs continue to man our bottom spot as they took it on the chin this week. The Arkansas Razorbacks beat Mississippi State 58-25 in Starkville.