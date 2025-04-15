2025 NFL Draft Profile: Alabama Offensive Guard Tyler Booker
No matter the recruiting rating, most freshmen at the University of Alabama need to wait at least a year or two to earn meaningful snaps with the Crimson Tide. But this wasn’t the case for Tyler Booker, who rotated at both guard spots during his freshman season in 2022 before starting in the Sugar Bowl at left guard.
Once he took the starting left guard role, he held that title for the next two seasons in Tuscaloosa and raked in double-digit accolades over that span. But perhaps the most meaningful to him was being named a co-captain this past season.
Fellow Alabama teammates mentioned throughout 2024-25 that although there were four captains, Booker was the clear-cut ultimate leader both during practice and on game day. His abilities as a role model and his stout blocking on the field are big reasons why he'll be one of the first Crimson Tide prospects taken off the 2025 NFL Draft board.
Player Info
Jersey: No. 52
Position: OL
DOB: April 12, 2004
Hometown: New Haven, Conn.
High School: IMG Academy
Recruiting Class: 2022
Recruiting Rating: Consensus 5-star, No. 14 overall, No. 2 at position, No. 3 in the state
Did he play in an All-Star Game? Under Armour All-America Game
Accomplishments
- Permanent Alabama team captain
- 2024 First Team All-American by CBS Sports and USA Today
- 2024 Second Team All-American by AFCA, Associated Press, FWAA, The Sporting News and Walter Camp, ESPN.Com and The Athletic
- 2024 First Team All-SEC by AP and conference coaches
- 2023 AP First Team All-SEC honors
- 2023 Second team All-SEC by conference coaches
- 2022 Freshman All-SEC Team by the league coaches
NFL Combine/Pro Day
Height: 6-5
Weight: 321 pounds
Hand: 11 inches
Arm: 34½”
Wing: 83½“
40-yard dash: 5.38 seconds
10-yard split: 1.96
Vertical jump: 27 inches
Broad jump: 7-10
What They're Saying
“Two-year starter and team captain with elite physical traits. Booker is a downhill run blocker with average explosiveness into first contact, but he utilizes his size and power to overtake defenders in the second phase of the block. He can play too far out over his toes but that’s correctable. Booker is an average athlete in protection but makes up for it with technique and football intelligence to defend against twists. He’s tough, smart and a top leader. The traits, football character and play strength will make him a good starter for a downhill, power-based attack.”- Lance Zierlein, NFL.com Draft Analyst
Mock Draft
In Sports Illustrated's March 25 mock draft, Booker was projected No. 27 overall to the Baltimore Ravens.
Projection
Rounds 1-2
The Last Word
Booker on his final year with the Crimson Tide:
"To be able to come to the University of Alabama and be a captain is a huge honor, especially when you look at some of the previous captains," Booker said. "To be named the team's MVP by my teammates is a huge honor as well in just being a part of the transition from coach [Nick] Saban to coach [Kalen] DeBoer.
"I've always really focused on what my legacy would be when I leave the University of Alabama and I felt some of the stuff I've done have definitely added to my legacy. Of course there are more things I'd like to add to my legacy but it's been very special. I wouldn't change anything that's happened this year for anything because it's going to make me who I am as a man in the future and my teammates as well. I'm very blessed for all of the ups and downs that we've had this season."
This is the first story in a series of profiles of former players who could be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.