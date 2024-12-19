Tyler Booker Reflects on Alabama Career, Reveals Favorite Moment
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama has had plenty of position battles over the year, but there's no contest that the captain designation belongs to left guard Tyler Booker.
Booker is one of four co-captains, but even they have been very open about his leadership throughout the season.
Booker hasn't declared for the 2025 NFL Draft just yet, but most signs point to the ReliaQuest Bowl being his final game at Alabama. He had the option to opt out in order to prepare for the draft a little early, but that wasn't even on his mind when making the decision to face Michigan.
"It's a no-brainer for me to play," Booker said during Thursday's press conference. "I feel like everything I poured into this team, everything this team has poured into me, it would be very hypocritical of me not to play. There's just a lot of love that I have for this place and a love that I have for the game of football that if I have another opportunity to play this game, I'm going to take advantage of it."
Nevertheless, draft or not, Booker reflected on how special this season has been for him being the team MVP and captain.
"To be able to come to the University of Alabama and be a captain is a huge honor, especially when you look at some of the previous captains," Booker said. "To be named the team's MVP by my teammates is a huge honor as well in just being a part of the transition from coach Saban to coach DeBoer.
"I've always really focused on what my legacy would be when I leave the University of Alabama and I felt some of the stuff I've done have definitely added to my legacy. Of course there are more things I'd like to add to my legacy but it's been very special. I wouldn't change anything that's happened this year for anything because it's going to make me who I am as a man in the future and my teammates as well. I'm very blessed for all of the ups and downs that we've had this season."
After three years of tremendous success, including spots on the Sporting News All-America Second Team, FWAA All-American Second Team, AP All-America Second Team, AFCA All-American Second Team, Coaches All-SEC First Team, AP All-SEC First Team and the Walter Camp All-American Second Team in just this season alone, Booker revealed his favorite moment as a member of the Crimson Tide.
"Definitely the locker room after Auburn," Booker said. Obviously, you get to beat Auburn, that's a great feeling. Especially when they were talking a lot of junk and how they're never going to lose to Alabama. That was a great feeling.
"Just to look around the locker room and just to hug your brother, you just have a different type of love for everybody in that room because they all came or stayed when it was hard to. Just the love and respect for everybody in that room and to make it to the end of the season. It wasn't the result we wanted (missing the College Football Playoff), but to have that love and that relationship in that room was special. I'll never forget that locker room feeling after the game."
Booker and Alabama will play the final game of the season against Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 31, Tampa, Fla., at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.