2025 NFL Mock Draft 7.0: First-Round Predictions for Every Team
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Carolina Panthers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Philadelphia Eagles
- New York Jets
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans
- Washington Commanders
- New York Giants
- New Orleans Saints
- New England Patriots
- Minnesota Vikings
- Miami Dolphins
- Los Angeles Rams
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Green Bay Packers
- Detroit Lions
- Denver Broncos
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Cleveland Browns
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Chicago Bears
Daniel Flick’s predictions: Mock draft 1.0 | Mock draft 2.0 | Mock draft 3.0 | Mock draft 4.0 | Mock draft 5.0 | Mock draft 6.0 | On SI Mock draft 1.0 | On SI Mock Draft 2.0
NFL free agency isn’t over yet. But most of the headliners, save for a few big-name quarterbacks and older receivers, are off the market. Pro days are underway and teams are hosting prospects for visits—in other words, the 2025 NFL draft is well within reach.
Before the draft begins April 24 in Green Bay, Wis., teams will spend the next month rounding out their scouting reports on players and finalizing their big board. With the early waves of free agency in the rearview mirror, team needs are clearer, as are potential targets.
The Tennessee Titans continue inching closer to being on the clock—but as they work toward finalizing their decision at No. 1, here’s Sports Illustrated’s latest predictions at how the opening round unfolds.
1. Tennessee Titans (3–14)
Biggest needs: QB, OT, edge
The pick: Cam Ward, QB, Miami
Tennessee’s quarterback depth chart consists of Will Levis and Brandon Allen. The Titans need an answer under center, and Ward is their best bet in this draft class. He’s strong-armed, creative, athletic and accurate—a strong foundation for a prospective franchise signal-caller. Trade or no trade, Ward is the favorite to go No. 1.
2. Cleveland Browns (3–14)
Biggest needs: QB, WR, edge
The pick: Abdul Carter, edge, Penn State
Would the Browns pass on Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders for Carter, one of the draft’s few blue-chip prospects? It’s certainly possible. Carter, who had 23 tackles for loss and 12 sacks en route to earning the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2024, is a multi-faceted game-wrecker who would give Cleveland a dynamic counterpart to Myles Garrett.
3. New York Giants (3–14)
Biggest needs: QB, OT, DB
The pick: Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Colorado
The Giants face the same Sanders-related question as the Browns, but with league evaluators torn on Sanders’s profile and New York’s staff needing to win in 2025, Hunter makes sense. Whether he pairs with Malik Nabers at receiver or spearheads New York’s secondary, Hunter is an impact playmaker whose athleticism and ball skills would be a welcomed addition.
4. New England Patriots (4–13)
Biggest needs: OT, WR, edge
The pick: Will Campbell, OT/OG, LSU
Length questions will follow Campbell all the way up to draft day, and his 32 5/8-inch arms could make him a guard on teams’ boards. But regardless of where he plays, Campbell’s smooth feet, strong hands and athleticism will help him be a premier blocker from the moment he enters the league. New England needs to keep Drake Maye upright, and Campbell is the safest bet to help accomplish that goal.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars (4–13)
Biggest needs: WR, DL, CB
The pick: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
The Jaguars made a flurry of moves on the first day of the negotiating period, none of which addressed a defensive line that finished fifth worst in the NFL with 34 sacks last season. New general manager James Gladstone wants to build through the trenches, and Graham, with his quick twitch and powerful hands, gives Jacksonville a safe yet impactful piece to start Gladstone’s tenure.
6. Las Vegas Raiders (4–13)
Biggest needs: WR, CB, RB
The pick: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
If the Raiders are truly committed to Geno Smith at quarterback, they’ll need to give him a better supporting cast. Las Vegas finished last in the NFL in rushing yards last season, and free-agent signing Raheem Mostert alone won’t be enough to change that. Jeanty is a special prospect with elite contact balance who rarely goes down on first contact.
7. New York Jets (5–12)
Biggest needs: QB, DL, DB
The pick: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
With a new regime in place, the Jets can afford to draft and develop a quarterback without thrusting him into action. Justin Fields shouldn’t dissuade New York from taking Sanders, who lacks elite physical tools but is tough, smart, accurate and capable of making plays outside structure.
8. Carolina Panthers (5–12)
Biggest needs: Edge, LB, WR
The pick: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
Whether he’s roaming the field from his inside linebacker spot or rushing the passer off the edge, Walker gives Carolina’s defense an athletic chess piece. He lacks traditional size for an edge at 6' 1", 243 pounds, but Walker had 34 pressures and 10.5 tackles for loss as a team captain in 2024. He’s a difference-maker.
9. New Orleans Saints (5–12)
Biggest needs: Edge, WR, iOL
The pick: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
The Saints lack a complementary receiver to the nuanced Chris Olave, and the physical McMillan presents a quality option. The 6' 4", 219-pound McMillan eclipsed 1,300 receiving yards each of the past two years, and he has tremendous ball skills. He and Olave would pair well together for quarterback Derek Carr.
10. Chicago Bears (5–12)
Biggest needs: OT, DL, LB
The pick: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
The Bears addressed their interior offensive line in free agency and added pieces to their defensive front, which gives them flexibility in the first round. Chicago still needs help at tackle, and Membou may be the draft’s best. He’s athletic, strong and didn’t allow a sack or quarterback hit in 2024.
11. San Francisco 49ers (6–11)
Biggest needs: OG, DT, CB
The pick: Shemar Stewart, DL, Texas A&M
San Francisco is no stranger to drafting projectable defensive linemen with elite tools, and Stewart fits the bill. At 6' 6", 267 pounds, Stewart ran a 4.59 40-yard dash and notched a 40-inch vertical jump at the NFL combine. Production is his question—he tallied only 1.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss in 2024—but Stewart has an incredible ceiling.
12. Dallas Cowboys (7–10)
Biggest needs: RB, WR, CB
The pick: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
After losing Jourdan Lewis in free agency, the Cowboys have a vacancy at nickel corner. Barron can fill that as a rookie while offering long-term upside on the perimeter, where Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland currently start. Diggs has battled health issues the past two seasons and Bland is a free agent after 2025. Enter Barron, who had five interceptions last season and has the instincts and physicality to be a quality piece in multiple spots on the back end.
13. Miami Dolphins (8–9)
Biggest needs: DL, OG, CB
The pick: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT/OG, Texas
Miami lost left guard Robert Jones to the Cowboys in free agency, and left tackle Terron Armstead’s future is uncertain. Banks started all 42 games at left tackle across three seasons at Texas, and he has the size—6' 5", 315 pounds with 33 1/2-inch arms—to stay there as a pro. But he also has the skill set to play guard, and as Miami figures out its starting five, Banks would make the team’s life much easier.
14. Indianapolis Colts (8–9)
Biggest needs: TE, LB, OL
The pick: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
The Colts ranked last in the NFL in receiving yards from tight ends last season. Warren is a versatile weapon who aligned almost everywhere at Penn State, be it receiver, in-line or in the backfield. He caught over 100 passes in 2024, and he’s also a quality blocker. Warren, with his big frame, strong hands and impressive run-after-catch skills, would be a beneficial addition for third-year quarterback Anthony Richardson’s development.
15. Atlanta Falcons (8–9)
Biggest needs: Edge, CB, S
The pick: Mykel Williams, edge, Georgia
The Falcons haven’t fielded a top-10 pass rusher in two decades, and they were second-to-last in the NFL with 31 sacks in 2024. Williams isn’t a finished product, and his five sacks in ’24 won’t inspire much confidence that he’ll be an early impact player. But with his athleticism, power and physical 6’ 5”, 260-pound build, Williams is a swing worth taking.
16. Arizona Cardinals (8–9)
Biggest needs: Edge, DL, OT
The pick: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Even after signing Dalvin Tomlinson, Arizona’s interior defensive line would benefit from additional pieces. Grant is still raw as a pass rusher, but his 6' 4", 331-pound frame is difficult to move in the run game. Laterally quick and capable of making plays in pursuit, Grant has an early role as a run-stuffing defensive tackle with the upside to be a three-down player.
17. Cincinnati Bengals (9–8)
Biggest needs: CB, DT, OG
The pick: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Once a projected top-10 pick, it’s possible Johnson falls on draft day. He missed six games in 2024 with turf toe and another because of a shoulder injury, and when he was healthy, he wasn’t as consistent as ’23. Still, Johnson is an athletic, instinctual corner with quality ball skills, and he’d immediately improve Cincinnati’s secondary.
18. Seattle Seahawks (10–7)
Biggest needs: OL, DT, S
The pick: Grey Zabel, OG, North Dakota State
The Seahawks could use upgrades at both left guard and center, and Zabel can play either. He was a left tackle at North Dakota State but has the versatility to play all five spots at the next level. Zabel is athletic, powerful and has impressed at each stop in the pre-draft circuit.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10–7)
Biggest needs: LB, edge, DT
The pick: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
With Tampa Bay seeking help throughout its front seven, Campbell solves multiple problems. The 6' 3", 235-pounder Campbell has sideline-to-sideline speed and impressive coverage skills, and he doubles as a quality pass rusher—he registered five sacks in 2024. If used correctly, Campbell can be a versatile game-wrecker.
20. Denver Broncos (10–7)
Biggest needs: RB, DL, WR
The pick: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
Denver addressed significant needs in free agency, signing tight end Evan Engram, linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga. The one area the Broncos didn’t touch? Running back, where last year’s leading rusher, Javonte Williams, took off to Dallas. The Broncos appear poised to select the best available running back, and Hampton, with his physicality, fluidity and 1,660 rushing yards last season, fits the bill.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers (10–7)
Biggest needs: QB, CB, DL
The pick: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole MIss
Depending on the quarterback market, there’s a chance Pittsburgh takes a different Ole Miss standout—signal-caller Jaxson Dart—at this pick. But the Steelers also need a disruptive interior defensive lineman, and Nolen, who had four sacks and 25 hurries for the Rebels in 2024, can be exactly that.
22. Los Angeles Chargers (11–6)
Biggest needs: TE, WR, edge
The pick: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
There’s a chance Loveland is off the board long before the Chargers are on the clock, but head coach Jim Harbaugh would sprint the card to the podium himself if needed. Harbaugh coached Loveland from 2022 to ’23 at Michigan, and Loveland has the size, speed and receiving pedigree to be an impactful target for quarterback Justin Herbert.
23. Green Bay Packers (11–6)
Biggest needs: Edge, DT, WR
The pick: Donovan Ezeiruaku, edge, Boston College
The 2024 ACC Defensive Player of the Year, Ezeiruaku capped his four-year career at Boston College with 16.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss. He spent the first three years playing under Jeff Hafley, who’s now the Packers’ defensive coordinator. Green Bay needs pass-rush help, and not only can Ezeiruaku provide it, but he already knows the scheme in which he’d be playing, likely lessening the learning curve.
24. Minnesota Vikings (14–3)
Biggest needs: CB, S, iDL
The pick: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
Standout safety Camryn Bynum left for the Colts in free agency, taking 51 consecutive starts with him. Starks didn’t test as well as South Carolina’s Nick Emmanwori, but Starks, with his versatility to play single-high, nickel and roll into the box, is the draft’s top safety. Starks is athletic, instinctive and ready to play the moment he steps foot in an NFL team’s facility—well-suited for a Vikings organization hoping to stack playoff appearances.
25. Houston Texans (10–7)
Biggest needs: OL, OT, WR
The pick: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
The Texans’ offensive line needs attention, but so does C.J. Stroud’s group of receivers. Golden, who hails from Houston, stole the show at the NFL combine, running a 4.29 40-yard dash. He’s a nuanced route runner with big-play potential, and after a strong close to the season, Golden could be taken much sooner. But if he’s still available at No. 25, the Texans shouldn’t think twice.
26. Los Angeles Rams (10–7)
Biggest needs: CB, LB, TE
The pick: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
The Rams have a well-built roster and are more in the market of upgrading rather than filling glaring holes. Hairston ran a blistering 4.28 40-yard dash at the combine, and he ranked fifth nationally with five interceptions in 2023. Injuries marred his final season at Kentucky, but Hairston is loose, plays with good eyes and has the confidence to survive on an island.
27. Baltimore Ravens (12–5)
Biggest needs: OL, DL, CB
The pick: Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama
What Booker lacks in high-end athleticism, he makes up for with a physical, punishing play style. He’s strong enough to anchor in pass protection, and when he gets his hands on pass rushers, the rep usually stalls. Booker has the ability to play both guard spots, and in Baltimore’s gap-heavy scheme, he’d be a strong fit in front of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.
28. Detroit Lions (15–2)
Biggest needs: Edge, CB, OL
The pick: Mike Green, edge, Marshall
The Lions have Aidan Hutchinson headlining their pass rush, but adding another piece on the opposite side takes the unit to a higher level. Green led the nation with 17 sacks in 2024, and he can win with both speed and power. The knock on Green’s skill set is size—he’s 6' 3", 252 pounds with 32-inch arms.
29. Washington Commanders (12–5)
Biggest needs: Edge, RB, OG
The pick: James Pearce Jr., edge, Tennessee
After entering the season as a likely top-10 pick, Pearce rode a rollercoaster of inconsistency and now finds his stock in flux. The 6' 5", 243-pounder is still, however, an explosive, productive pass rusher with a pair of first-team All-SEC honors under his belt. Pearce is a pure speed rusher with tremendous burst, and he totaled 17.5 sacks over the past two seasons.
30. Buffalo Bills (13–4)
Biggest needs: CB, DL, S
The pick: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
The top of Buffalo’s safety room consists of Taylor Rapp, Cole Bishop and Damar Hamlin—a serviceable but upgradable unit. Emmanwori, who clocked a 4.38 40-yard dash and had a 43-inch vertical jump, is one of the draft’s best pure athletes. His explosiveness and ball production—six interceptions in two years—make him an intriguing add at this point in the opening frame.
31. Kansas City Chiefs (15–2)
Biggest needs: CB, OT, RB
The pick: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
Before suffering a torn patellar tendon in Ohio State’s loss to Oregon on Oct. 12, Simmons was playing perhaps better than every offensive tackle in the country. He didn’t allow a sack as Will Howard’s blindside protector, and with experience at both left and right tackle, he projects as an early starter in the NFL—which should be music to the ears of Patrick Mahomes.
32. Philadelphia Eagles (14–3)
Biggest needs: DL, edge, S
The pick: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
The Eagles’ defensive front dominated the Super Bowl, but after losing Milton Williams to the Patriots in free agency, a need exists for an interior pass rusher. Enter Harmon, who’s physical, explosive, nuanced with his hands and recorded 55 quarterback pressures last season.