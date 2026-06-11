2026 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 2: Kentucky

Alabama won't have much time to work out the kinks before jumping into SEC play this season as the Crimson Tide travels to face Kentucky in Week 2. Excluding the 2020 season when every regular season game was against an SEC opponent, this will be the earliest in a season that Alabama has opened conference play since 2013 when the Tide played at Texas A&M in Week 2.

The Wildcats are led by first-year head coach Will Stein after longtime head coach Mark Stoops was fired in December after a second straight losing season. This led to a lot of roster turnover with Kentucky bringing in 29 players from the transfer portal and nearly that many players transferring out.

It will be a new-look Wildcat team and excited fanbase to see what their new head coach can do early in the season against a Crimson Tide team that also has some question marks. Both teams will have a lot to improve to start the season as Kalen DeBoer will want to get the team off to a better start in 2026 than it did in 2025.

Here is an early breakdown of what the Wildcats will look like in 2026.

Offense

Kentucky is replacing its top passer, top rusher and top receiver from a season ago. That might not be a bad thing though as the Wildcats were 105th in the nation in total offense and averaged just 23 points per game.

The Wildcats are counting on Notre Dame transfer Kenny Minchey to be the new starting quarterback after last year's starter transferred to Arizona State. Minchey appeared in six games for the Fighting Irish last season as the backup to CJ Carr. This will be his first season as a collegiate starter.

Minchey will be throwing the ball to some new faces as well, and most of Kentucky's receivers were battling injuries throughout the spring. LSU transfer Nic Anderson is a projected starter for the Wildcats along with Southern Utah transfer Shane Carr and returner DJ Miller, who had 175 yards and two touchdowns for the Wildcats last season. Tight end Willie Rodriguez is the only returning starter on offense and will likely be a key piece moving forward.

In the run game, Kentucky has to replace its top-two runners from last season and got some help from the portal in Texas' CJ Baxter and Oklahoma's Jovante Barnes.

Kentucky lost two starters on the offensive line to the NFL draft and will be rebuilding up front as well. Alabama transfer Olaus Alinen is projected to be a starter at guard for the Wildcats this season.

Defense

Kentucky returns some solid pieces on defense, led by last season's tackles and interceptions leader Ty Bryant. The senior safety had 76 total tackles and four interceptions for the Wildcats in 2025. He will be aided in the defensive backfield by Florida transferJordan Castell, giving the Cats an experienced and tested safety duo.

Junior cornerback Terhyon Nichols had a good spring and will need to step up for the Wildcats this season as he works his way back from an injury last year. Fellow junior Grant Godfrey had a solid sophomore campaign and will be counted on to help lead the defense at inside linebacker this season.

The Wildcats are anchored up front by Mi’Quise Humphrey-Grace, Tavion Gadson and Purdue transfer Jamarrion Harkless.

Schedule

Like any team in the SEC, especially now with the nine-game conference slate, Kentucky does not have an easy schedule. The Wildcats lone non-conference Power Four opponent is their taditional end of season rivalry game with Louisville.

Kentucky eases into the schedule facing FCS opponent Youngstown State to open the season before the game with the Crimson Tide. The game against Alabama does start a tough back-to-back stretch against teams that were in last season's College Football Playoff at home against the Tide and on the road at Texas A&M. It's a bit of a theme for the Kentucky schedule as the Wildcats also have to travel to Oklahoma later in the year.

Outlook

Starting out on the road in SEC play while breaking in a new quarterback will be a challenge, but this is still a game Alabama will be expected to win. Alabama was able to bounce back from an early-season loss in 2025, reeling off eight straight wins after losing the opener to Florida State. I don't think DeBoer wants to be back in that spot this season though.

This is a sneaky game on the Tide's schedule with a revenge game against Florida State the following week before entering the heart of the SEC schedule. Because Kentucky has so many fresh faces, especially on offense, it won't be easy to scout the Wildcats this early in the season. Alabama will have to come out ready to play in its first road test.

The Game

Date: Sept. 12

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV: ABC

Location: Kroger Field, Lexington, Kentucky

Series history: Alabama leads, 39-2-1

Last meeting: It hasn't been that long since the Crimson Tide headed up north to face the Wildcats in Lexington. No. 8 Alabama beat Kentucky 49-21 on Nov. 11, 2023 behind a six-touchdown performance from quarterback Jalen Milroe as the Tide clinched the SEC West crown.

The Team

Coach: Will Stein, first year

Offensive coordinator: Joe Sloan

Defensive coordinator: Jay Bateman

2025 record: 5-7 (2-6 SEC)

2025 rankings: Total offense (105th), Total defense (67th)

Returning Starters

4 (1 on offense, 2 on defense, 1 on special teams)

Players to Watch

QB Kenny Minchey, S Ty Bryant, LB Grant Godfrey, TE Willie Rodriguez

Top Newcomer

Transfer wide receiver Nic Anderson is now on his third SEC school after starting his career at Oklahoma and then transferring to LSU before landing at Kentucky this offseason. He has battled through different injuries in college but has the potential to be a breakout player for the Wildcats.

Biggest Question

Can Stein get Kentucky to a bowl game in Year 1?

The School

Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Founded: 1865

Enrollment: 38,719

Nickname: Wildcats

Colors: Blue and white

Mascot: Bowman the Wildcat

The Program

Last time beat Alabama: 1997

Last time won SEC: 1976

National championships: 1 (1950)

Playoff Appearances: None

Conference championships: 2 (1976, 1950)

Bowl record: 11-12

Last season missed bowl: 2025

Heisman trophies: None

2026 NFL Draft:

OL Jalen Farmer (Round 4, Pick 113 – Indianapolis Colts)

OL Jager Burton (Round 5, Pick 153 – Green Bay Packers)

WR Kendrick Law (Round 5, Pick 168 – Detroit Lions)

RB Seth McGowan (Round 7, Pick 237 – Indianapolis Colts)

Last Four Recruiting Class Rankings

No. 38 (2026), No. 25 (2025), No. 24 (2024), No. 30 (2023)

The Schedule

Sept. 5: vs. Youngstown State

Sept. 12: vs. Alabama

Sept. 19: at Texas A&M

Sept. 26: vs. South Alabama

Oct. 3: at South Carolina

Oct. 10: vs. LSU

Oct. 17: at Oklahoma

Oct. 24: vs. Vanderbilt

Nov. 7: at Tennessee

Nov. 14: vs. Florida

Nov. 21: at Missouri

Nov. 28: vs. Louisville

This is the second story in BamaCentral's summer preview series of all 12 regular-season opponents for Alabama football in 2025. Ensuing stories will be published throughout June and early July.

2026 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 1: East Carolina

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