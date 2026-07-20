Who Will Win the SEC in 2026? The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we talk about SEC Media Days 2026. The SEC commisioner was at the podium today, so we'll discuss his comments before predicting this fall's SEC order of finish.

The program opens by wrapping up the World Cup as Fernandez's internship has come to a close. We then jump into SEC Media Days as Greg Sankey kicked off Monday by addressing the conference. The show discusses our takeaways from Sankey as we set up the week.

We transition from Sankey into the SEC's order of finish in 2026. Who will finish last? Will anyone go winless in the conference? We go line by line and team by team as we predict how each program will perform in the SEC.

Gaither and Fernandez each run into problems at the top of the conference with multi-way tie scenarios. Can Alabama manage its crazy schedule and get back to Atlanta for the second straight season?

2026 SEC Media Days Schedule

Monday, July 20

Greg Sankey

Oklahoma (Brent Venables, QB John Mateer, OL Eddy Pierre-Louis, DL Taylor Wein)

Missouri (Eli Drinkwitz, OL Cayden Green, RB Jamal Roberts, LB Nicholas Rodriguez)

Kentucky (Will Stein, S Ty Bryant, QB Kenny Minchey, TE Willie Rodriguez)

Tennessee (Josh Heupel, RB DeSean Bishop, LB Arion Carter, LB Jeremiah Telander)

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