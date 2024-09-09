29 Things I Noticed In Alabama's 42-16 Win Over South Florida
The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide entered Saturday night aiming to honor former head coach Nick Saban by avenging one of its worst performances in his tenure and defeating the South Florida Bulls emphatically moving on to Week 3. Instead, the Crimson Tide leaves Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium with spools of correctable film in a 42-16 win over the Bulls.
Let's dive into what South Florida did to give Alabama so many fits, who stood. out for the Crimson Tide and what the team needs to improve on heading into the biggest non-conference game of the year.
1. South Florida Drives But Settles For Field Goal
- South Florida opens, as expected, in its two-by-two formation with very wide splits, very Josh Huepel and the new Crimson Tide coaching staff get it's first look at the former Tennessee OC. Motion reveals Alabama's in man coverage and the Bulls run a slight pick concept for an easy completion for Byrum Brown. It's a good drive starter and schematically there's nothing Alabama can do, however, Keon Sabb overruns the receiver, turning what should be a 2-yard gain into a USF first down. These small details will add up over the course of the evening, letting the Bulls stay in the game far longer than necessary.
- Snap two of the game is just a 2-yard gain, but keep your eye on Tim Keenan to start picking up on what will become a trend. Keenan takes on the center and the backside guard in an inside zone play, preventing the center from blocking Qua Russaw and creating a pileup that the rest of the defense rallies to.
- The Bulls call a fake bubble screen quarterback draw on second down and did we say Tim Keenan's about to have a good tape? The veteran defender takes on his lineman, sheds the block and gets into the backfield for a tackle for loss.
- Kane Wommack plays about as a straight up on third and 10 as possible and nearly gets rewarded for trusting his guys as Keenan and Jihaad Campbell forced a scrambling Brown out of bounds shy of the line to gain, however, Domani Jackson is called for a defensive holding to extend the drive.
- Deontae Lawson makes his mark on the next first down as he slips in behind blockers to make a tackle on a QB-draw. It's the second draw of the game for Brown and this time it gains two yards.
- South Florida takes advantage of details as Nay'Quan Wright rips off a 12-yard gain. Russaw doesn't close the backside of the play and Wright runs right past him into the secondary. It looks like Tim Smith gets washed down a little too easily, but the mistake is on Russaw as his eyes are in the backfield watching the QB-RB exchange or on Lawson for taking an incorrect gap up front.
- After an incomplete pass Lawson finds himself slipping behind blockers into the backfield for a stop to bring up another long third down for the Alabama defense.
- The Bulls' third down looks like a read option, where Brown is reading Quandarrius Robinson, but it may be a QB-keep the whole way. Robinson squeezes down the line and tries to get back out to Brown but couldn't bring down the quarterback. Brown's athleticism turns a negative play into a 14-yard gain.
- Alabama's defensive lineman had quite a night and this time it's Damon Payne and Jahiem Oatis fighting off blocks and tackling the runner for minimal gain. Impressive strength on display by the pair as the Tide has it's back against the wall.
- 2nd and nine from the Alabama 11 may look like a routine incomplete pass as Brown's ball goes behind his receiver, but a closer look reveals solid defensive execution between DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Mbakwe and Malachi Moore. The trio pass off a pair of routes and while Brown ultimately missed his target, it's a sign early in the season of where the communication is on the back end.
- Third and long in the redzone is going to be tough against this defense. Alabama matched each receiver to man and kept the inside linebackers in the hole to watch Brown's eyes. Ultimately Jihaad Campbell gets his hand on a pass to force a field goal.
2. Alabama's Line Hinders The Offense Part 1
The Crimson Tide enter Week 2 with some unusual circumstances upfront. Starting left tackle Kadyn Proctor is still hurt after leaving warmups in Week 1 and backup Elijah Pritchett isn't 100 percent either after getting a small injury in the first week's game. So who does Alabama play? Does Wilkin Formby move from right to left and Mile McVay step up at right tackle? Does McVay or Naquil Bertrand play left tackle or would you consider kicking Tyler Booker to the outside and playing Geno VanDeMark at guard? The last option is exactly what they did as Booker made his first start at left tackle for the Crimson Tide, but let's just say it was a long night up front.
- Penetration blows up Alabama's first down toss attempt as Park Brailsford gets caught behind VanDeMark's block and can never get out to lead Justice Haynes. Add CJ Dippre missing his block into the equation and you've got a good play design that goes for no gain right off the bat.
- Second down is the second play that should've gone for big yards as it was designed well. Germie Bernard takes a quick bubble screen to the short side, but Dippre and Kendrick Law are both met with strong physicality, limiting the gain on the play.
- Alabama's first third down of the game is the start of trend as Jason Vaughn rushed around Wilkin Formby to pressure Jalen Milroe. Milroe's throw to Law was too long, but the decision was correct and the Crimson Tide has to punt, putting Alabama's defense back on the field after a 13-play drive.
3. Tim Keenan Wrecks the South Florida Offense
- Tim Keenan takes on and fights the left guard on the opening snap of the next drive. He and Bandit Jah-Marien Latham hold their gaps well and keep Byrum Brown from making a big gain.
- On second down Keenan takes on the right guard, extends him and ends up tackling Kelley Joiner for no gain for his second straight impact play.
- Alabama gets a little lucky on third down as Brown misses a streaking Michael Brown-Stephens who had beaten Red Morgan at the line of scrimmage. An accurate pass might've been a touchdown but instead, the Bulls have to punt.
4. Jalen Milroe Is The Best Athlete On The Field
- South Florida sends five on the first play of the series as they aim to mix up the picture on Jalen Milroe and the Crimson Tide is really fortunate with the outcome. Milroe is hit as he throws and Kajuan Banks could've had an interception. There's no real mental error here, the offensive line just gets whipped and it's Jaeden Robert's assignment that gets in for the QB-hurry. The defensive effort stops a sure-fire completion to Ryan Williams which could've turned into anything.
- The second down quick screen to Williams could've gone for so much more but the South Florida defenders pursue with their hair on fire to keep it from being an explosive play.
- Alabama gets a first down on a pass interference, but the next snap is another mental miscue for the Tide as Jaeden Roberts pulls to lead Jam Miller, but doesn't hit anyone. One USF defender clips Robbie Ouzts instead preventing him from leading the play. The Alabama offense has already left hidden yards out there in this early stage.
- After a fun little RPO and an inside give the Crimson Tide dip into their bag with a reverse to Germie Bernard. The execution is much better on this than most of the other running plays thus far, making me wonder if they put it in specifically this week after the offensive line shuffled.
- The mistakes continue as Justice Haynes sees a 21-yard touchdown called back for holding. Geno VanDeMark got his hands caught outside his defender and made it an easy call for the official. While Alabama does go on to score on this drive, these errors are important to clean up with more challenging games ahead.
- The Alabama line had a tough night, but on the next snap, 1&17 from the USF 28, the offensive line picks up six rushers and allows Milroe the time to Bernard for a first down.
- First and goal looks like confusion for Milroe as the RPO is burried for a loss of one. Milroe looked like he didn't know there were men in pass patterns and maybe should have just handed it to Haynes.
- Alabama goes empty on second down and Milroe shows off his athleticism for the 9-yard rushing touchdown. He does a great job pressing the hole, forcing Bulls defenders to get stuck behind blockers and exploding to the pylon for six.
5. South Florida Misses Two Deep Shots
- The Bulls go right after true freshman Zabien Brown on first down as JeyQuan Smith runs right past him. Luckily for the Crimson Tide Byrum Brown overthrows him for an incomplete pass.
- It's the same song and dance except this time it's Michael Brown-Stephens running the route on second down. Brown is taken deep twice, but Bulls quarterback missed his man both times.
- Brown shows great awareness from the pocket on third down escaping and buying time before eventually checking down to his running back. The Alabama coverage should be commended downfield but Brown does a good job giving his team a chance.
6. Creative South Florida Rushing Makes Milroe Uncomfortable
- Alabama's first down play is actually a success as the Tide claim four yards off a bit of a QB-counter. Milroe fakes a throw left and runs back right.
- A false start gives the yards right back and an incompletion brings up a quick third and long for the Crimson Tide. Milroe looks like he's making the right choice with Germie Bernard on the deep shot, but his pass is long and outside.
- On third down the Bulls show three, drop a defender from the line and bring two from the second level therefore only rushing four. However, the Alabama line struggled with the picture changing sending three guys for Wilkin Formby and Jam Miller to deal with. Milroe's special athleticism escapes the pocket but he misses CJ Dippre on the run ending the drive.
7. Quandarrius Robinson Picks Up Second Sack of Season
- it'sAlabama starts the drive off with good run fits as Justin Jefferson scrapes around the end, strikes the pulling tight end and sheds the block to make the tackle. A really impressive rep from Alabama's backup inside backer.
- Byrum Brown looks to be reading Jordan Renaud on this play that nets South Florida with 20 yards. But which Alabama defender has quarterback responsibilities in the scheme? Could it be Deontae Lawson who hesitates and gets outleveraged? Could it be Jefferson who ultimately recovers to make the tackle? Clearly this concept needs more work to cover all its bases.
- How often do you get an outside linebacker matched on a guard? Seems to be a trend in Kane Wommack's 4-2-5 and it's Quandarrius Robinson who takes advantage of his opportunity swimming around the guard and getting his second sack of the year.
- There's not a lot of plays for 3&15 against Alabama. Brown swings a pass out wide, but Jefferson and Malachi Moore aggressively corral the ball carrier to get off the field.
8. Alabama's Line Hinders The Offense Part 2
- A good first down run by Justice Haynes sets up a strong run by Jalen Milroe on a quarterback draw on second down. The problem? Geno VanDeMark called for a tight holding call negating the Alabama progress.
- Milroe was able to overcome the first penalty with a completion to Germie Bernard, but a second holding call on the drive, this time on Wilkin Formby nukes the Alabama effort.
- The very next snap Formby and Jam Miller team up to block the same guy and leave a free outside rusher after South Florida creatively brings a late fourth rusher. Milroe is able to get the ball off but the rush impacts the pass and the Tide now faces third and long.
- On third and a mile the Bulls rush five and leave one to spy Milroe. The double-a-gap pressure means Miller is taking on an interior rusher so Formby is on his own. That goes as it's gone the whole game as Jason Vaughn speed rushes past him for a sack.
9. Quarterback Run Puts More Points Up For South Florida
The Bulls utilized four called quarterback runs and an additional scramble to get to the doorstep but couldn't punch it into the endzone. Byrum Brown utilized QB-draw, read-option and QB-counter to move the ball. Nick Saban traditionally had trouble with dual-threat quarterbacks, are we seeing signs of vulnerability in Wommack's 4-2-5?
10. Alabama Overcomes More Sloppiness To Extend Lead
- South Florida opens the drive with a double safety blitz jamming up the Justice Haynes run. Defensive coordinator Todd Orlando is in the middle of showing every pressure he has against a line that's playing all out of place.
- Offsetting penalties save the Crimson Tide's bacon as Wilkin Formby is once again called for holding. The redshirt freshman is really struggling in his second start but is bailed out by a pass interference. Kobe Prentice makes a great catch despite the interference but it goes for nothing as the play is washed out.
- Haynes is an elite running back. On second down he's patient to the line and squirts through the only hole there is for five yards. He's such an insurance policy and will likely become the focal point of the Alabama offense once the offensive line settles out.
- On third and five Jalen Milroe executes a pass to CJ Dippre to keep the drive alive. Much like last week's touchdown pass to Kendrick Law, Milroe climbed the pocket and looked left and delivered a strike.
- South Florida beats Alabama to the edge on first down, bottling up Haynes. The Bulls defense was so aggressive all night long.
- Milroe completes an 18-yard pass on a post-wheel pattern where Prentice motioned into the wheel and was left all alone. Would a more accurate pass have allowed Prentice to run? Regardless, with the offensive output so far you'll take any chunk play.
- Formby sprints right and catches a block while Germie Bernard makes a move and breaks a tackle for one of the more successful screen concepts we've seen thus far and it finally seems as the Crimson Tide is getting rhythm.
- A false start and a pass interference keeps the penalty fest going and brings the Crimson Tide to the red zone. Formby has struggled in the passing game and with penalties but on first and 10 shows strong blocking ability to clear out the hole for Jam Miller.
- Second down is more of the same with Miller downhill, but this time it's Jaeden Roberts, Dippre and Ryan Williams standing out for their blocking to get a first down.
- A good, followed by bad Jam Miller run brought up third and four from the Bulls five-yard line. Nick Sheridan called QB-draw, which is sort of cheating when you have Milroe, but he executed, breaking two tacklers from free rushers on his way out of the pocket and into the endzone. Alabama leads 14-7, but it hasn't looked smooth at all.
11. Alabama Buckles Down For Three-And-Out
- Veteran defenders stepped up for the Crimson Tide on this drive as South Florida opened with a bit of a screen look to the running back on first down. Graduate senior Tim Smith as well as transfer DaShawn Jones were right on top of the running back making it a fruitless start.
- Qua Russaw shows impressive athleticism and power on second down as he appears to take on his offensive lineman but torque his body back across the block to get the tackle initiated for the Crimson Tide. His unique capability to play all over the defense makes Russaw a chess piece for Wommack to use.
- Third down, Tim Keenan drives the offensive guard into Byrum Brown's lap to collapse the pocket while Malachi Moore is glued to his man and knocks the ball down easily upon arrival. The Alabama offense may be playing poorly, but the defense is settling in.
12. Another Alabama Penalty Negates A Touchdown
The Crimson Tide take over with 2:33 to play in a half that's gone poorly, at best. Alabama has a chance to march the field and score a touchdown to extend its lead to 15 points but once again a penalty knocks the operation off track.
- The drive begins by looking for a chunk play to Ryan Williams over the top or a pass interference call. Alabama gets neither but the offense gets exactly what it wants on second down. South Florida has been lighting the Tide up with pressure all day. So what about sealing the Bulls inside and getting to the edge? That's exactly what happens as Williams gets a beautiful stalk-block on the cornerback and CJ Dippre gets a good block on the Bull playing contain and from there Milroe is 74-yards and off to the races. Unfortunately, the Tide had another holding penalty called on Wilkin Formby.
- Confusion on second and long as Jaeden Roberts, CJ Dippre and Emmanuel Henderson all appeared to miss their assignments, leaving Justice Haynes high and dry to be tackled for a loss.
- Milroe does the sensible thing with a lead and takes a quick underneath pass to Josh Cuevas to buy a little field position and keep the clock working in Alabama's favor. The drive goes down as an abject failure as the same problems continue to plague the Tide.
13. Alabama's Defense Responds Again To Adversity
The half opens with Kendrick Law fumbling away the kickoff return to the Bulls throwing the Alabama defense on the field unexpectedly. Luckily the veteran leadership gets the Tide off the field in just four plays giving the offense another chance to seize control of the contest.
- Jihaad Campbell, DeVonta Smith, Malachi Moore and more showed great pursuit chasing down a swing pass, unfortunately Campbell facemasked the runner giving up a first down.
- Byrum Brown overthrows his running back out of the backfield on a wheel route. He got a step on Deontae Lawson, but they couldn't connect on the pass.
- Second down is all about Qua Russaw's athleticism as he reads and barrells down the line of scrimmage to make the tackle after minimal gain.
- The defensive group of Russaw, Tim Smith, Tim Keenan, and Jah-Marien Latham all worked together on third down to collapse the pocket on Byrum Brown and get a sack. The Crimson Tide defensive line may be the deepest room on the team as everyone we've seen has high level talent.
14. Another USF Twist Impacts Jalen Milroe
- The Crimson Tide just can't pull away despite chance after chance. First down gives us seven-man protrection with a deep-shot in mind. Jalen Milroe lets it ride to Ryan Williams who's well covered and the pass, luckily, goes incomplete.
- A second down quarterback run got you into third an managable but the Bulls brought five rushers on third down and twisted around Jaeden Roberts into Milroe's lap for the sack.
15. The Defense Continues to Be Stingy
- After the South Florida drive that resulted in the second field goal had so much success with quarterback run the Bulls have gone back to the well frequently. Alex Golesh starts his next drive with it, but the Crimson Tide appears to be catching on. Tim Smith shows good penetration and is able to stop quarterback Byrum Brown for minimal gain.
- The second down misdirection, screen play was a smart call, but credit LT Overton for sticking with the running back when everyone else went the opposite way.
- Overton even dropped into coverage on third down with a running back into the flat but Brown missed the pass making it a quick drive for the Alabama defense.
16. Jam Miller Caught the Fumbling Bug
Jam Miller really struggled on this two-play drive. The Alabama tailback was stuffed on first down and on second down he fumbled away possession after picking up six. Credit the Bulls for continuing to fight and condemn the Crimson Tide for playing with its food. Miller didn't do anything wrong in his fumble, the USF defender just got his helmet to the ball as they were playing hard all night.
17. Byrum Brown Brings USF Back To Within One
The USF quarterback completed one of his longest passes of the night in 14 yards, utilized two quarterback runs and finally got the Bulls into the endzone. The South Florida pace looked like it won the drive as the Crimson Tide looked a little ragged at the point of attack, allowing 25 yards on the ground of the 39-yard drive.
18. Alabama Offense Keeps Flirting With Trouble
- Justice Haynes gets the carry at running back and starts well, but as has been the trend all night the South Florida Bulls pursue well and make the tackle for minimal gain.
- Second down was one of the more questionable calls of the game as Germie Bernard was tripped up at the top of his route. The non-call is even more painful when seeing the protection hold up against six rushers.
- South Florida kept the unique blitz packages coming on third down as five rushers came after Milroe. The Alabama quarterback did a good job evading pressure and throwing the ball away but the offense has shown no real sign of consistent movement all game as the line continuously struggles with twists and schemes up front.
19. Tim Keenan's Strong Game Continues With a Sack
- Jihaad Campbell's tackle for loss on first down should be credited to Qua Russaw for violently striking the South Florida guard into the backfield. The Alabama front when focused is so physical and challenging to play against.
- A Byrum Brown errant throw sets up third and long where Tim Keenan's impressive night continues. The Crimson Tide defensive tackle rushes up the interior and sacks Brown to get the defense off the field. Keenan's presence and motor in the middle are invaluable to Alabama's defensive efforts.
20. Alabama's Pass Protection Under a Microscope
The Crimson Tide offense just cannot get things going as penalties and protection issues continually hamper their efforts. That's no different on this drive as Jalen Milroe is forced to throw it away on third down, but look at what the Tide is doing up front,
South Florida brings five, with a late sixth after Justice Haynes stays in to protect. Alabama leaves Haynes in, but turns left guard Geno VanDeMark to help the center, right guard and tackle with three rushers, leaving Haynes, a running back, one-on-one with a South Florida defensive lineman. The young tailback steps in for the block but is knocked back starting Milroe's movement off his spot and thus wasting another drive.
21. Alabama Defense Aided By Two Holding Calls
The Alabama defense has been playing its tail off and continues to do so against South Florida despite minimal offensive support. The Tide is ready for Byrum Brown's QB-draw on first down and gets a clutch holding penalty called on second backing the Bulls way up. It's Tim Keenan, once again, on third down getting interior pressure, forcing Brown out of the pocket and into a tough throw. Keenan's effort draws a penalty and Alabama gets off the field again.
22. Long Alabama Drive Ends In Pain Again
- Alabama takes over near midfield determined to get the running game going. Two downhill runs in a row followed by a screen to the running backs makes Jam Miller a priority.
- Wilkin Formby is called for another holding call, putting the Crimson Tide behind the chains but Jalen Milroe is able to overcome the hole by connecting with Ryan Williams and handing off to Miller on second and third down to get into the redzone.
- Another bullet to Williams and the Alabama faithful can smell it now, the Crimson Tide is about to break the game open, until, a bad snap results in the third turnover of the day.
- The snap is tough to see. Does Brailsford think Milroe is in shotgun? Regardless, it's a mistake that has to be corrected going forward as it's the second week in a row the Crimson Tide has lost possession due to a bad snap.
23. Justin Jefferson's Explosiveness Gets Alabama Off the Field
The Bulls still have a chance as it's just a one point game in the fourth quarter after South Florida recovered the fumbled snap.
The drive opens with Damon Payne and Jordan Renaud setting the tone and stopping the running back for no gain. Payne anchors nicely and refuses to be moved off the line.
Jordan Jefferson makes a shoestring tackle on Byrum Brown on second down to keep the defense in it and then comes back on third down covering a leaking running back in pass protection. His speed is evident when he chases down the tailback and stops him before he makes the first down marker.
24. Milroe To Prentice To Start to Break The Game Open
- Alabama opens its next drive by deciding to out-athlete South Florida and get Jalen Milroe to the edge in the running game.
- Two more downhill runs puts the Crimson Tide at third and six from the Bulls16 yard line as it's been clear the Crimson Tide is trying to impose its will.
- Jalen Milroe, much like the touchdown pass to Kendrick Law last week and first down to CJ Dippre this week climbs Alabama's pocket nicely and fits a great ball into Kobe Prentice. Prentice bounces off two defenders and scampers into the endzone to start to give the Crismon Tide a cushion. If Milroe can keep moving with his eyes up and deliver the ball with confidence it presents a problem for college football.
25. South Florida Settles For a Field Goal
The South Florida Bulls weren't phased by falling behind by eight on the road as they stormed down the field going 71 yards on eight plays to kick a field goal. The Bulls got onto Alabama's edges and hit a few bigger runs before Alabama buckled down in the redzone giving Alex Golesh a difficult choice, Go for it on fourth and goal or kick the field goal to keep it a one-score game.
26. Alabama Makes a RT Change and Hollywood Scores Again
- Alabama subs Elijah Pritchett in for Wilkin Formby at right tackle and we finally get to see the rotation we had heard about through fall camp. On first down the Tide runs right behind Pritchett and Jaeden Roberts for a strong starter.
- Second down produces an explosive for Jam Miller who, again, runs right behind Pritchett. Is he effective because he's fresh?
- The Crimson Tide score after a 5-yard hitch from Ryan Williams. The 17-year old is the definition of special as he made one man miss and carried the ball 43 yards into the endzone. Williams makes the contest a two-score game, allowing Alabama fans to breathe at last.
27. Jam Miller Gives South Florida The Dagger
Alabama ran two plays to the right side behind new right tackle Elijah Pritchett to essentially end the game. While Pritchett was the obvious change, the impressive execution came from Jaeden Roberts and Parker Brailsford pulling around the right side. Add a mix of speed and balance and 56-yards later Jam Miller is in the endzone.
28. Alabama's Defense Tough to the End
The last two USF drives are combined to one clip as it's more of the same. Byrum Brown is a good athlete but struggles to pass the ball accurately and the Crimson Tide forces two turnovers on downs thanks to keeping him in the pocket and making him pass.
29. Justice Haynes Puts The Icing On The Cake
For the third straight drive, the Crimson Tide scored with Elijah Pritchett playing right tackle. You'll notice on the touchdown run how he sets and holds the edge allowing the guards an easy time to pull around him. Haynes has special balance and the home crowd heads to the house with smiles on their faces.