Alabama Football Adds Second Running Back in 2027 Recruiting Class
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Alabama football has landed a commitment from 2027 running back Tai Phillips, per On3's Hayes Fawcett.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder out of Irmo High School in Columbia, South Carolina, is ranked as the No. 856 prospect nationally, the No. 64 running back and the No. 17 player in his state, per the 247 Sports Composite.
Phillips received his first offer from Alabama on June 21 of last year. He also took an unofficial on Nov. 15, the same weekend as the Crimson Tide's home loss to Oklahoma. Phillips is scheduled for an official visit on June 12, per 247 Sports.
Phillips chose the Crimson Tide over offers from Ohio State, Missouri, North Carolina, Florida State, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Duke, NC State, Maryland, Stanford, South Florida, East Carolina, Liberty and Eastern Michigan.
He rushed for 919 yards and 12 touchdowns on 116 carries (7.9 yards per rush) in 2025 and 880 yards and 11 touchdowns on 86 attempts (10.2 yards per carry) in 2024.
Phillips is the second running back in the Crimson Tide's 2027 class, joining four-star Nigel Newkirk from Gainesville, Georgia. As for Alabama's other commits: 5-star quarterback Elijah Haven, 4-star linebacker Kenneth Simon II, 4-star quarterback Trent Seaborn, 3-star defensive linemen AJ Pauley and Stevan Thornton III, 3-star tight ends Oakley Keegan and Michael Nnabuife and 5-star kicker Luke Cody.
Alabama's Potential Running Backs for the 2027 Season
Ordered by seniority if everyone stays another year
- Khalifa Keith, redshirt senior
- Daniel Hill, senior
- Kevin Riley, redshirt junior
- AK Dear, redshirt sophomore
- EJ Crowell, sophomore
- Trae'shawn Brown, sophomore
- Nigel Newkirk, freshman
- Tai Phillips, freshman
Alabama's 2027 Recruiting Class
- 5-star - Quarterback - Elijah Haven - Baton Rouge, La.
- 5-star - Kicker - Luke Cody - Lumberton, Texas
- 4-star - Linebacker - Kenneth Simon II - Brentwood, Tenn.
- 4-star - Running Back - Nigel Newkirk - Gainesville, Ga.
- 4-star - Quarterback - Trent Seaborn - Alabaster, Ala.
- 3-star - Running Back - Tai Phillips - Columbia, S.C.
- 3-star - Defensive Line - AJ Pauley - Mobile, Ala.
- 3-star - Defensive Line - Stevan Thornton III - Cairo, Ga. (re-opened recruitment on Thursday but hasn't officially decommitted)
- 3-star - Tight End - Michael Nnabuife - Baltimore, Md.
- 3-star - Tight End - Oakley Keegan - Liverpool, N.Y.
Alabama's 2028 Recruiting Class
- 3-star - Quarterback - Charles Scott Jr. - Richmond, Va.
- 3-star - Linebacker - Dustin Henry - Laurel, Md.
Alabama's 2027 Decommitments
- Colt Lumpris, 4-star TE, 6-6, 225 pounds – committed to Michigan
- Nash Johnson III, 3-star CB, 6-0, 170 pounds – committed to Auburn
- Jabarrius Garror, 4-star EDGE, 6-2 1/2, 215 pounds
- Jatori Williams, 4-star IOL, 6-5, 320 pounds – committed to Miami
- Ba'Roc Willis, 3-star EDGE, 6-3, 220 pounds – committed to Colorado
BamaCentral is keeping track of the commits with this link.
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Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.Follow HunterDeSiver