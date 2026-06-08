Alabama Football Adds Second Running Back in 2027 Recruiting Class

Alabama football has landed a commitment from 2027 running back Tai Phillips, per On3's Hayes Fawcett.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder out of Irmo High School in Columbia, South Carolina, is ranked as the No. 856 prospect nationally, the No. 64 running back and the No. 17 player in his state, per the 247 Sports Composite.

Phillips received his first offer from Alabama on June 21 of last year. He also took an unofficial on Nov. 15, the same weekend as the Crimson Tide's home loss to Oklahoma. Phillips is scheduled for an official visit on June 12, per 247 Sports.

Phillips chose the Crimson Tide over offers from Ohio State, Missouri, North Carolina, Florida State, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Duke, NC State, Maryland, Stanford, South Florida, East Carolina, Liberty and Eastern Michigan.

He rushed for 919 yards and 12 touchdowns on 116 carries (7.9 yards per rush) in 2025 and 880 yards and 11 touchdowns on 86 attempts (10.2 yards per carry) in 2024.

Phillips is the second running back in the Crimson Tide's 2027 class, joining four-star Nigel Newkirk from Gainesville, Georgia. As for Alabama's other commits: 5-star quarterback Elijah Haven, 4-star linebacker Kenneth Simon II, 4-star quarterback Trent Seaborn, 3-star defensive linemen AJ Pauley and Stevan Thornton III, 3-star tight ends Oakley Keegan and Michael Nnabuife and 5-star kicker Luke Cody.

Alabama's Potential Running Backs for the 2027 Season

Ordered by seniority if everyone stays another year

Khalifa Keith, redshirt senior

Daniel Hill, senior

Kevin Riley, redshirt junior

AK Dear, redshirt sophomore

EJ Crowell, sophomore

Trae'shawn Brown, sophomore

Nigel Newkirk, freshman

Tai Phillips, freshman

Alabama's 2027 Recruiting Class

Alabama's 2028 Recruiting Class

3-star - Quarterback - Charles Scott Jr. - Richmond, Va.

3-star - Linebacker - Dustin Henry - Laurel, Md.

Alabama's 2027 Decommitments

Colt Lumpris, 4-star TE, 6-6, 225 pounds – committed to Michigan Nash Johnson III, 3-star CB, 6-0, 170 pounds – committed to Auburn Jabarrius Garror, 4-star EDGE, 6-2 1/2, 215 pounds Jatori Williams, 4-star IOL, 6-5, 320 pounds – committed to Miami Ba'Roc Willis, 3-star EDGE, 6-3, 220 pounds – committed to Colorado

BamaCentral is keeping track of the commits with this link.

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