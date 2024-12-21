Alabama Adds SEC OL from Transfer Portal
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer pointed out two position groups where his initial roster was playing with less numbers than he would normally prefer: defensive backs and offensive line. The Crimson Tide was able to bolster those offensive line numbers with the commitment of Texas A&M transfer guard Kam Dewberry on Saturday.
With Tyler Booker likely headed to the NFL, Alabama will need to find a new starting left guard. Dewberry appeared in 12 games for Texas A&M this season with most of his offensive snaps at left guard. He started five games at left guard as a true freshman in 2022 for the Aggies, and last season he appeared in all 13 games with one start at left guard and one start at right guard.
Dewberry entered the portal on Dec. 9 and visited Tuscaloosa earlier this week. The interior offensive lineman made his commitment public Saturday afternoon on social media, saying "one last ride."
Since he played in at least four games in all three seasons at Texas A&M, Dewberry will only have one year of eligibility remaining with the Crimson Tide.
Dewberry is Alabama's third transfer portal commitment so far this month joining defensive lineman Kelby Collins from Florida and cornerback Cam Calhoun out of Utah. None of the transfers will be eligible to play for the Crimson Tide in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Michigan.
Read more: 2025 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Offseason Tracker: Coming and Going
Jam Miller Announces Return for Senior Season at Alabama
Who Could Play at Wide Receiver for Alabama Against Michigan