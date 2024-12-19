Jam Miller Announces Return for Senior Season at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama lost one of its top two running backs to the transfer portal with Justice Haynes choosing to leave Tuscaloosa, but junior Jam Miller made his position for next season clear after Thursday's practice.
"I'm staying another year," Miller said. "I made that decision now. I'm not leaving this school at all."
Miller wasn't projected to be a top NFL draft pick this year, but he likely could've gotten a pretty high price if he opted for the transfer portal. Instead, the running back will be spending his fourth and final year of eligibility with the Crimson Tide.
As of now, Alabama's running back room next year will feature Miller, Richard Young, Daniel Hill, Kevin Riley and incoming freshman AK Dear.
The junior was Alabama's leading running back this season with 641 yards and seven rushing touchdowns. He has over 1,000 rushing yards in his career. Miller cited his relationship with the coaches, especially running backs coach Robert Gillespie, and his teammates as part of his reason for staying.
"I love this whole coaching staff, even the players here," Miller said. "It's just a bond that we've built with all the coaches. Not only that, but with the head coach also. It just feels like home for me."
Miller is coming off the game with the highest workload of his career. He had a career-high 28 carries for 84 yards in the Crimson Tide's 28-14 win over Auburn in the Iron Bowl. With Haynes in the portal, Miller will again be relied upon in Alabama's bowl game against Michigan.
"I'm here to do what I can do best and for us to win."
