Alabama Assistant Hired as Oregon State's Next Head Coach
Alabama wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard has been hired as Oregon State's next head coach on a five-year deal, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Shephard is filling the role of Trent Bray, who was fired on Oct. 12 after an 0-7 start to the season — the Beavers' worst start since 1991. Bray became Oregon State's head coach in 2024 after being its linebackers coach and defensive coordinator for the previous handful of years. During Bray's tenure as Oregon's head coach, he compiled a 5-14 record.
Robb Akey was appointed Oregon State’s interim head coach following Bray's termination. Akey previously served as the team’s special assistant to the head coach. Oregon State went 2-2 with Akey in charge.
Shephard is the first member of Alabama's coaching staff to depart from the program this season.
In addition to working with the Crimson Tide's pass catchers, Shephard was also Alabama's co-offensive coordinator and assistant head coach. The 42-year-old was one of numerous assistants to follow UA head coach Kalen DeBoer from Washington in January 2024.
The Oregon State job is Shephard's first-ever position as a college football head coach. Before coming to Alabama with DeBoer, Shephard was the Huskies' associate head coach, passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach for two years. He also held a similar title during his time at Purdue from 2017-21.
As Shephard moves on to Oregon State, it is uncertain at this time who will fill his role at Alabama. That said, Alabama's current coaching staff includes a couple of analysts who have worked with the receivers: Torrey Gill and Tyler Hughes.
In Shephard's first year as Alabama's wide receivers coach in 2024, he developed Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard to each become top-15 in the SEC in receiving yards. Williams, a then-17-year-old freshman, was 11th and also had eight touchdowns, while Bernard, a then-junior, was 14th and also hauled in two scores.
Alabama has a variety of wide receivers who are making strides every game. In addition to Williams and Bernard, freshman Lotzeir Brooks has grown tremendously and the same could be said for Miami offseason transfer addition Isaiah Horton.
Horton is a starter alongside Bernard and Williams, as he's up to 383 yards and five touchdowns on the season. The redshirt junior quickly became acclimated to Shephard's coaching style, and in the offseason — well before a single game was played — Horton was enamored with his position mentor and it provides a preview to Oregon State's new head coach.
“He’s a great coach,” Horton said of Shephard on April 3. “It was really special to connect with him. He’s a great guy. He’s a great human being. He teaches us just a lot. It’s more than just football.
"Obviously, he’s a great football coach, but what I respect about him is he’s a great guy. He teaches us life lessons that are going to carry us for the rest of our life. I appreciate him for that, and I know the rest of the guys do, as well.
“He’s a great motivator. He’s honest. He’s genuine. You can understand where he comes from. He’s real and he’s never going to sugarcoat anything with you. That’s what you appreciate about him. He’s just a super cool guy. You got to get around him, man. You can’t be sad around him. He’s cool with people. He’s great vibes.”