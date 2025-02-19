Alabama Football Hires Former Patriots Wide Receivers Coach as Analyst
Alabama football has added former New England Patriots wide receivers coach Tyler Hughes to its coaching staff as an analyst, per multiple reports.
Hughes is now listed as a football analyst in the Alabama football staff directory. Like many of Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer's assistants, Hughes was involved with quality control for the offense at Washington under DeBoer in 2023. While with the Huskies, he worked closely with current Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, quarterbacks coach Nick Sheridan, wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard and analyst Mitch Dahlen.
After DeBoer left the Huskies for the Crimson Tide, Hughes was named the wide receivers coach for the New England Patriots under head coach Jerod Mayo this past season. Mayo was fired in the offseason and new Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel did not retain Hughes.
Prior to his time in the NFL, Hughes was the head coach at Bountiful High School in Utah, and also served the same top role at Division II school Minot State in North Dakota and at Snow College in Utah. He also spent the 2013 season at Ohio State as a quality control coach.
Hughes joins an Alabama staff of analysts that includes Jamey Mosley, Mitch Dahlen, Matt Shadeed, Braxton Barker, Kirk Barron, Mark Sheridan, Kivon Coman, Torrey Gill and Juan Rodriguez.
This is the fourth offseason move for the Crimson Tide coach staff as following the dismissal of former co-defensive backs (safeties) coach Colin Hitschler, senior defensive analyst Chuck Morrell was promoted to linebackers coach (focus on inside linebackers) on Jan. 3 and the aforementioned Ryan Grubb was named the new offensive coordinator on Feb. 3.