Alabama Coaches Expect Jaeden Roberts To See Playing Time Against Missouri
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama's offensive line has constantly shuffled and changed throughout the first five games of the 2025 football season as the Crimson Tide coaching staff looks for its best group of five players. The Crimson Tide featured multiple players up front in their most recent game against Vanderbilt, but a presumed key-contributor didn't appear against the Commodores and missed his second game of the season.
"Jaeden's still working his way back on the field," Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said after Roberts didn't see a snap against the Commodores. "Last week, I thought was a big step for him. He's progressing nicely in practice and things like that. So really expect him to be able to make a contribution this week."
Roberts suffered a preseason concussion that kept him out of action during part of fall camp and limited his availability for the Crimson Tide's season opener against Florida State. He's since recovered and appeared as a backup right guard against Louisiana-Monroe, Wisconsin and against Georgia behind current starter Geno VanDeMark. This past week the Crimson Tide coaching staff utilized Wilkin Formby as the backup at right guard and kept the Preseason All-SEC Second Teamer on the bench.
"Yeah, I mean it's competitive right now at those positions," Kalen DeBoer said on Monday. "It's more than just his. Guys are competing in practice. That's, to me, a big part. The comeback for him has been progressing. I think that's why you feel the vibe from Coach Grubb and the words he said. He's got to keep doing it. That's what we ask from every guy. Some of these guys have gotten chances to get on the football field and taken advantage of it, and that's made it harder for others who maybe have had roles that were assumed, but it's competitive. But Jaeden, love Jaeden, and what a great, great kid. He's got a lot of potential. He's going to keep working."
Roberts has appeared in 29 games across his five seasons in Tuscaloosa while making 20 starts. The 6-foot-5, 327-pound redshirt senior was heralded as one of the Crimson Tide's strongest players in the offseason by strength and conditioning coach Davide Ballou, but has yet to retake his starting position along the offensive line. Despite his absence, the Crimson Tide tallied its highest rushing total against a Power Four opponent on Saturday, amassing 136 yards on the ground against Vanderbilt.