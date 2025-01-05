Bama Central

Alabama DB Domani Jackson Announces Return for 2025 Season

Jackson started all 13 games to corner for the Crimson Tide.

Katie Windham

Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Domani Jackson (1) intercepts a pass to seal the win over the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Domani Jackson (1) intercepts a pass to seal the win over the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. / Butch Dill-Imagn Images

Alabama is getting another key piece of its defense back for 2025. Starting cornerback Domani Jackson announced on social media Sunday afternoon his intention to return for another season with the Crimson Tide.

"The season didn't end how we wanted, and the job isn't finished yet," Jackson said in his Instagram post. "I will be returning for the 2025 season to make my last one the best one."

The Alabama cornerback was being projected to go anywhere from the second to fifth rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jackson became an immediate starter for Alabama at cornerback after transferring in from USC last offseason, providing a much-needed veteran presence in an otherwise inexperienced cornerback room. He started all 13 games and finished the year with 51 tackles, seven passes defended, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. The cornerback had the game-sealing interception in Alabama's win over South Carolina.

He is the eighth starter from the Alabama defense that will be back in 2025 alongside guys like Tim Keenan III, Qua Russaw, Zabien Brown, Deontae Lawson and LT Overton,. Jackson has one year of eligibility remaining.

Read more: 2025 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Offseason Tracker: Coming and Going

Alabama Starting Tackle Plans To Enter Transfer Portal

Was Kalen DeBoer's First Season as Alabama Head Coach a Success?

Published |Modified
Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

Home/Football