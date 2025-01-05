Alabama DB Domani Jackson Announces Return for 2025 Season
Alabama is getting another key piece of its defense back for 2025. Starting cornerback Domani Jackson announced on social media Sunday afternoon his intention to return for another season with the Crimson Tide.
"The season didn't end how we wanted, and the job isn't finished yet," Jackson said in his Instagram post. "I will be returning for the 2025 season to make my last one the best one."
The Alabama cornerback was being projected to go anywhere from the second to fifth rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Jackson became an immediate starter for Alabama at cornerback after transferring in from USC last offseason, providing a much-needed veteran presence in an otherwise inexperienced cornerback room. He started all 13 games and finished the year with 51 tackles, seven passes defended, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. The cornerback had the game-sealing interception in Alabama's win over South Carolina.
He is the eighth starter from the Alabama defense that will be back in 2025 alongside guys like Tim Keenan III, Qua Russaw, Zabien Brown, Deontae Lawson and LT Overton,. Jackson has one year of eligibility remaining.
Read more: 2025 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Offseason Tracker: Coming and Going
Alabama Starting Tackle Plans To Enter Transfer Portal
Was Kalen DeBoer's First Season as Alabama Head Coach a Success?