Alabama Starting Tackle Plans To Enter Transfer Portal
The Alabama Crimson Tide football program concluded its program on Tuesday with a loss to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The Crimson Tide players have five days to announce their intentions to enter the transfer portal and according to On3 Sports Alabama right tackle Elijah Pritchett plans to utilize the portal.
Pritchett just concluded his redshirt sophomore season where he made 11 starts at right and left tackle in 2024. He rotated into all 14 games as redshirt freshman at right and left tackle but has always been in competition for playing time throughout his time in Tuscaloosa.
The former 5-star offensive lineman becomes the 22nd player to enter the transfer portal, following quarterback Dylan Lonergan, running back Justice Haynes, defensive linemen Jeheim Oatis, Hunter Osborne and Damon Payne Jr., edge rushers Keanu Koht and Jayshawn Ross, linebacker Jeremiah Alexander, cornerbacks Jahlil Hurley and DeVonta Smith, wide receivers Kobe Prentice, Caleb Odom, Kendrick Law, Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Jaren Hamilton and Amari Jefferson, offensive linemen Miles McVay and Naquil Betrand, safety King Mack, tight end Ty Lockwood and linebacker Sterling Dixon.
Pritchett entered the transfer portal in the winter of 2023 but withdrew his name and returned to Tuscaloosa after a short stint in the portal.
The Crimson Tide players have until Sunday to decide to enter the portal or stay in Tuscaloosa for the following season.
This story will be updated.