Alabama Defenders Focused on John Mateer's Running Ability Ahead of CFP First Round

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- No. 9 Alabama travels to Norman next week to try to keep the 2025 season alive with a College Football Playoff first-round matchup against the No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners. The Crimson Tide began preparations for the third game against the Sooners in 13 months on Friday looking to turn a matchup around that's gone against them the previous two occasions.

"We're really excited, at least I know for a fact that with my guys, linebacker, defense in general, I don't think I've beaten Oklahoma," linebacker Justin Jefferson said. "So I'm more than ready. I'm more than ready. I think we have what it takes."

Oklahoma came into Tuscaloosa a month ago and knocked off Alabama 23-21 behind a strong defensive and special teams performance, capitalizing on three turnovers and converting three field goals for 16 of their 23 points. The Sooners offense only mustered 212 yards in Bryant-Denny Stadium, but quarterback John Mateer was still a challenge to contain.

"He's a great quarterback, they're a great team," Yhonzae Pierre said. "We can't leave him out, most definitely, but we're coming to play."

Mateer completed 15-of-23 passes for 138 yards while taking 10 carries for 23 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The Washington State transfer scored the Sooners only offensive touchdown with his 20-yard designed QB-run in the second quarter to stretch Oklahoma's lead to 17-7.

"QB-run. I know that QB-run is going to be a big part," Jefferson said. "Like I said, we've got to take the ball off of him. We've got to make him have a bad day, take the ball off of him, just shut down all types of QB-run."

Mateer has passed for 2578 yards with 12 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 11 games, and has added 416 rushing yards and seven more scores on the ground. His seven scores lead the Sooners in that categories, while his rushing output is one yard away from second on the team.

"We're watching both games, last year and this year," Pierre said. "We're watching and tweaking little keys and do what we do."

The Crimson Tide weren't able to turn Mateer over in the November matchup, but were able to recover a fumble in last year's game in Norman. Winning the turnover battle is an extreme emphasis heading into the third game after being -5 against the Sooners in the first two losses.