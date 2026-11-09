What Alabama Learned From Its 2024 Loss at Vanderbilt

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Kane Wommack still keeps a block from Alabama’s 2024 loss at Vanderbilt in his office.

The defensive coordinator has held onto the reminder for two years. This week, with the Crimson Tide returning to Nashville following a 31-13 win at LSU, the lesson behind it carries increased relevance.

"That game obviously had a major impact on me," Wommack said.

Alabama’s previous trip to Vanderbilt came one week after beating Georgia and climbing to No. 1 in the country. The unranked Commodores handed the Crimson Tide a shocking 40-35 loss, their first victory in the series since 1984.

Wommack says what went wrong started with an urgency Alabama failed to carry into the matchup.

"We came off of a big win. I think we went up there two years ago, and we didn’t have enough guys on the sideline that had the same sense of urgency that you have to have in every single SEC game," Wommack said.

He said the block serves as a reminder of how relentless Alabama must remain in its preparation. The staff has drawn from that experience numerous times since the loss, using it to reinforce the standard required to win games in conference play.

Now Alabama has another significant road victory behind and another week to show it can reset.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer described the LSU win as one of the more complete performances his team has delivered this season. He said the execution that helped Alabama leave Baton Rouge with a victory must be established again before Saturday.

"None of the plays, none of the stops, none of the points carry over," DeBoer said. "Got to go do it again here in the SEC."

In 2024, Vanderbilt made Alabama pay for the opportunities it did not take advantage of. The Commodores converted 12 of 18 third downs and held the ball for more than 42 minutes. After Alabama pulled within five points with 2:46 remaining, Vanderbilt ran out the clock without giving the Crimson Tide another possession.

DeBoer recalled the loss on Monday –– he talked about how Vanderbilt set the tempo and controlled momentum in the upset.

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"They just out-executed us," DeBoer said. "Stayed on the football field, finished drives and put touchdowns on the board, and kept taking advantage of the momentum that they had."

DeBoer credited Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea for the toughness and team football his program displays. He pointed to continuity within the Commodores’ roster and coaching staff, including players Alabama has faced since that 2024 meeting.

Wommack says preventing another difficult start is Alabama's top priority. He said Vanderbilt has taken the momentum early in each of the teams’ last two matchups.

"So we have to do a much better job early and more consistently throughout the game," Wommack said.

Alabama’s ability to get off the field will be part of the game plan. Against LSU, the Crimson Tide stopped all four of the Tigers’ fourth-down attempts. Wommack gave credit to his players’ situational understanding and execution, and for earlier stops that forced LSU into more difficult fourth-down decisions.

The offense has a major role in controlling possessions, too. Alabama was able to stay ahead of the sticks in Baton Rouge and give Keelon Russell manageable second-and-third-down situations. DeBoer said Alabama must sustain drives against a Vanderbilt team that will try to keep the ball and limit the Crimson Tide’s opportunities.

The lessons from 2024 can help with preparation, but DeBoer said that players and coaches bring different perspectives to the week. Some experienced the loss, while others were not at Alabama yet.

This team must apply those lessons within its own circumstances.

"My job as head coach is to take those experiences, the good, the bad, the ugly, to always apply them and make sure that we’re better because of it," DeBoer said.

Wommack has kept his reminder close. Saturday will give the program an opportunity to show how much it has learned since that shocking day two years ago.

"It’s been two years since we’ve had an opportunity to go up to Nashville and win," Wommack said. "Certainly we’re going to do everything we can to make sure we maximize this opportunity this week."

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