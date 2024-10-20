Alabama Defense Tells a Tale of Two Halves in Loss to Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.— There's no doubt that Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack's 4-2-5 "Swarm D" has been the most critiqued element of Crimson Tide football over the past couple of weeks.
This is certainly understandable as opposing offenses have out-dueled Alabama 92-70 since the second half against Georgia, including a loss a 40-35 historic upset loss to Vanderbilt on Oct. 5. The Tide defense held strong in the first half last week against South Carolina, but the Gamecocks fell just short with a 27-25 loss.
Following the Tide's escape over South Carolina, there was plenty of concern for the next opponent, as Alabama was shifting focus to a road matchup against No. 11 Tennessee. The Volunteers' potent offense had been struggling the past couple of games, as they lost to Arkansas on the road the same week as Alabama fell to Vanderbilt and Tennessee narrowly defeated Florida this past week despite being the host.
On Saturday in Knoxville, in the headlining "recent struggles battle" between Tennessee's offense and Alabama's defense, the Crimson Tide was the victor of the first half, but the 24-17 losing result gave the Vols offense the win in the second half.
Alabama led 7-0 at halftime after quarterback Jalen Milroe connected with wide receiver Ryan Williams for a 5-yard touchdown. As the score suggests, the Crimson Tide's offense was about as sloppy as the Vols' in the first half, but Alabama's defense certainly made up for it in the first 30 game minutes.
Against the pass, Alabama held Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava to 7-of-14 attempts in the first half for 99 yards and an interception by freshman Jaylen Mbakwe. In an earlier possession, Iamaleava suffered an injury and was out for one play. But on that snap, backup quarterback Gaston Moore threw a pick to Tide safety Malachi Moore.
Alabama also kept Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson, who entered the game with an SEC-best 15 rushing touchdowns, in check in the first half, as he rushed for 35 yards on eight carries. That said, on the opening possession, Sampson logged a 20-yard run, but Alabama defensive lineman Jah-Marien Latham forced him to fumble and linebacker Jihaad Campbell recovered it.
One other major season-long concern for Alabama on both ends has been the time of possession battle. The Tide's lightning-quick offense has earned it a lot of points over the first few games of the season, but opponents have held onto the ball more, which proved to be detrimental against Vanderbilt and South Carolina.
But in Saturday's first half, Wommack's defense often left the field quickly as Alabama won the time of possession battle 20:09 to 9:24. Alabama also held Tennessee to 1-of-5 on third down at the break with a small amount red zone trips as Vols kicker Max Gilbert missed each of his two field goal attempts from roughly 50 yards out.
Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson started the Tide defense on the right note in the third quarter as he recorded a sack that led to a punt a couple of plays later. However, Sampson and Iamaleava woke up on the next drive as the running back had three carries for a combined 51 yards, while the quarterback had a 27-yard run. Sampson glided in for a two-yard score on his fourth attempt of the drive.
But the pedal stayed on the gas for Tennessee's offense and the switch flipped in all the wrong directions for the Alabama defense in the second half.
Alabama kicker Graham Nicholson hit a 35-yard field goal after Sampson's touchdown to reclaim the lead, but a 55-yard connection between Iamaleava and wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. set up another short touchdown run for Sampson to take a 14-10 lead late in the third quarter.
In the third quarter alone, Tennessee defeated the Tide in passing yards and rushing yards and only trailed the time of possession battle by less than two minutes. Sampson had 71 yards on just eight carries (8.9 yards per attempt) and two touchdowns in the 15-game-minute span.
"That's what great teams do," Alabama defensive lineman Tim Smith said after the game. "You go into the halftime locker room, figure out things, analyze it, break it down and come out with something new. They made a few adjustments. I guess it may have worked for them but that's what all great teams do."
Milroe and the Alabama offense immediately responded with a touchdown drive early in the fourth quarter that lasted six plays and a little over two minutes, but that would be all for the Tide's scoring and the defense didn't have many of answers the rest of the way as the clock continued to chew.
Tennessee found itself on Alabama's side of the field after a punt a couple of drives later. A few short and intermediate gains, which the Tide has had a rough time stopping of late, quickly put the Vols in the red zone, and the drive ended with a tough-to-grab 17-yard touchdown reception for Chris Brazzell II to reclaim the lead.
After some more clock chewing with short gains and a couple of punts sprinkled in, a fourth-down stop by the Vols defense immediately put Tennesee in field goal range, as Gilbert nailed the most important one of the night from 41 yards out to make it 24-17 with 1:32 to go.
Milroe threw an interception on the first play of Alabama's last hope of a drive and a couple of kneeldowns resulted in fireworks a field storm and a couple torn down field goalposts.
Tennessee won nearly every statistical category in the fourth quarter, including a 10:22 to 4:38 time of possession.
For the overall game, Tennessee recorded more total yards, nearly triple the amount of rushing yards, finished 6-of-14 on third down despite going 1-of-5 in the first half, and more average yards per play, completion and rush. Alabama won the time-of-possession battle, but Tennessee had the ball for a bit over five more minutes. It may not seem like a big difference but the score and momentum tell another story.
"This one's tough," Alabama co-captain and safety Malachi Moore said after the game. "We played our hearts out there today but just came up short. We just have to go back to the drawing board but everything is still in front of us....We just have to be honest with each other and strive to be great every day."