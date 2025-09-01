Week 1 Waiver Wire Players to Target After Your Fantasy Football Draft
Week 1 of the regular season is here!
If your leagues are run like mine, then you’ll be putting in your waiver claims on Monday in an attempt to bolster your roster. So, to help you make the best pickups possible, here are 10 players (and other notables) to target now!
Note: Ownership percentage are from Sleeper. Players rostered in more than 60 percent of leagues won’t be mentioned.
Fantasy Football Week 1 Waiver Wire Targets
Ollie Gordon II, RB, Dolphins (54%): Gordon II has been a hot name in the final week of the preseason. He looked good during camp, and he’ll enter the season second on Miami’s depth chart with Jaylen Wright (leg) expected to miss multiple weeks. De’Von Achane (calf) is on track to play in Week 1 against the Colts, but Gordon II is still a worthwhile add.
Dylan Sampson, RB, Browns (51%): Whether it’s Sampson or Jerome Ford (52%), both backs need to be owned in most leagues until the Quinshon Judkins situation is resolved. Sampson got the start in Cleveland’s last preseason game, but he split the workload with Ford. If for no other reason than to have a warm body who could see work, both backs have value right now.
Adam Thielen, WR, Vikings (50%): Thielen was traded back to the Vikings in the final week of camp, making him a potential fantasy starter while Jordan Addison (suspended three games) is out of action. Minnesota has a very fantasy-friendly offense, and Thielen could be third in the pecking order behind Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson in terms of targets.
Cardinals defense (50%): Fantasy managers who like to stream defenses should take a hard look at the Cardinals. This unit has a great matchup in New Orleans and Spencer Rattler, who “won” the starting job over rookie Tyler Shough in camp. Rattler has much to prove before he gains respect in fantasy leagues, so I’m targeting him in matchups.
Amari Cooper, WR, Raiders (43%): Cooper went back to the Raiders on a one-year deal, so he’s worth a look off the wire. The team is dealing with some drama with Jakobi Meyers, who wants to be traded, so Cooper could see early targets. I’d also give Dont’e Thornton (32%) a look off the waiver wire if you prefer to grab youth over experience on your roster.
Cedric Tillman, WR, Browns (32%): Tillman was one of my favorite late-round fliers in drafts, but he’s still available in nearly 70 percent of Sleeper leagues. As long as the Browns are starting Joe Flacco, I feel pretty good about rostering Tillman. He looked great for a small stretch last season before suffering a concussion and missing the rest of the year.
Brenton Strange, TE, Jaguars ( 30%): Strange is one of my favorite sleeper tight ends, yet he’s still available in 70 percent of Sleeper leagues. Trevor Lawrence isn’t afraid to get the position involved in the offense, as we saw from Evan Engram two years ago, and the Jaguars didn’t replace Engram on the roster. That shows confidence in Strange as their starter.
Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Lions (28%): TeSlaa looked great in the preseason, so much so that the Lions traded veteran Tim Patrick to the Jaguars last week. That opened the door for the rookie to take over a bigger role in the pass attack. While he’s still no better than fourth in terms of the target share totem pole, he’s still worth grabbing and stashing in leagues.
Dameon Pierce, RB, Texans (17%): Pierce was a fantasy asset as a rookie, but the wheels have fallen off ever since. Still, the absence of Joe Mixon means he could share some of the backfield work with Nick Chubb this season. So, if you’re in a deeper league, Pierce and rookie Woody Marks (21%) should be on your radar and among your waiver claims.
Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Commanders (15%): The trade that sent Brian Robinson Jr. to San Francisco opened the door for a new starting back in Washington. Most project that to be exciting rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt, but he could share the workload with Austin Ekeler and Rodriguez Jr. So, until we see this backfield in regular-season action, Rodriguez should be rostered.
Notables Quarterbacks
Russell Wilson, Giants (14%)
Joe Flacco, Browns (11%)
Notable Running Backs
Kareem Hunt, Chiefs (31%)
Rico Dowdle, Panthers (27%)
Roschon Johnson, Bears (13%)
Emanuel Wilson, Packers (4%)
Notable Wide Receivers
Elic Ayomanor, Titans (18%)
Calvin Austin III, Steelers (8%)
Roman Wilson, Steelers (8%)
Hunter Renfrow, Panthers (2%)
Notable Tight Ends
Darren Waller, Dolphins (19%)
AJ Barner, Seahawks (2%)