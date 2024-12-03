Bama Central

Alabama Defensive Back Enters Transfer Portal

Redshirt freshman Jahlil Hurley is the third Crimson Tide defender to enter the portal before the season has ended.

Hunter De Siver

The Crimson Tide football team continued practice Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, as they prepare for the season opener and the first game under new head coach Kalen DeBoer. Alabama defensive back Jahlil Hurley (25) backpedals during a defensive drill.
The Crimson Tide football team continued practice Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, as they prepare for the season opener and the first game under new head coach Kalen DeBoer. Alabama defensive back Jahlil Hurley (25) backpedals during a defensive drill. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK
Redshirt freshman defensive back Jahlil Hurley entered the transfer portal on Tuesday morning, per On3's Pete Nakos.

"Gods plan, I’m just living it," Hurley wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) shortly after the news broke.

Hurley is the third defender to opt out of the season and enter the transfer portal, joining linebacker Keanu Koht, who made his decision on Nov. 19 and defensive lineman Jeheim Oatis, who entered on Oct. 7.

After redshirting in 2023, Hurley saw very little action in 2024, leading to his departure. The former four-star recruit was ranked as the No. 50 prospect in the 2023 class, the No. 4 safety in the nation and the No. 7 player in Alabama (from Florence).

The defensive backs position group was perhaps the most turned-over part of the roster between this season and last season, most of which headed to the transfer portal following the retirement of legendary head coach Nick Saban on Jan. 10. Trey Amos and Kristian Story, Caleb Downs, Dezz Ricks, Antonio Kite and Earl Little all left shortly after Saban's departure but Hurley decided to stay another season.

The transfer portal officially opens on Monday, Dec. 9 and closes on Thursday, Dec. 28. The spring portal window still exists and opens on Wednesday, April 16 and closes on Friday, April 25.

Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

