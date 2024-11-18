Alabama Defensive Back Out for Season with Foot Injury
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama defensive back Keon Sabb is out for the season with a foot injury that he suffered and played through against Tennessee, Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer announced during Monday's press conference.
"He had his surgery and was away from us for a few days there," DeBoer said. "But, you know, he's just a guy that really has grown relationships with the team, and we want him around here. He's one of those guys, like the others that are done for the year too (linebacker Que Robinson and wide receiver Cole Adams), that care so much about this team, and we care about him. And so as far as a timeline, you know, I can't give that to you right now. I know it will be obviously through this season, but we expect him back and ready to roll, you know, for next year, of course.
"I love what his commitment level has been to our program, and we want to support him as he goes through these times, because these injuries are hard for guys, because this is not their only identity, but this is a big part of what they do playing football right now."
Sabb had been out since after the Third Saturday in October and DeBoer knew he'd miss a good chunk of time shortly after the game.
"Keon Sabb does have a lower extremity injury. We’re still gathering information here, but we do expect him to be down for a while," DeBoer said on Oct. 21. "That could be an extended amount of time and we’ll just continue to evaluate that."
Bray Hubbard has filled Sabb's role ever since. This season, Hubbard has recorded 33 tackles and hauled in interceptions against Missouri and LSU––his first two games as the starter.