Alabama Defensive Line Focused on Fundamentals Ahead of Facing Two Top Tackles
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The No. 11 Alabama football team has a daunting task this week as they travel to Baton Rouge to take on the No. 15 LSU Tigers.
The Crimson Tide and Tigers will take part in a defacto playoff game as the programs square off to kick off the final quarter of the season. Alabama travels to Death Valley knowing a major key to victory will be slowing down Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, but in order to do that they'll need to break down one of the best offensive lines in the nation.
"Yeah, they're a good team. They've got two guys - those two tackles are probably first round draft picks, those three inside guys are really talented," Alabama defensive line coach Freddie Roach said. "But it boils down to us doing what we're supposed to do. Everyone's got an offensive line and their job is to create running lanes and protect the passer. We've got to do a better job of rushing, that's what it boils down to. So it's our guys versus their guys and we've got to go out and compete and see what happens."
The Tigers offensive line has only allowed four sacks through eight games, good for the third best mark in the nation this season. Left tackle Will Campbell and right tackle Emery Jones Jr. are both projected as first round draft picks this upcoming spring and their protection has helped LSU muster the sixth best passing offense in college football averaging 332 yards per game.
"All the offensive linemen in this league are pretty talented," Roach continued. "They do a good job. They've got a really good running back and obviously, the guy who's throwing the ball's a good athlete. So they do a good job. He gets the ball out, they run good routes at receiver, so nothing different than what we've seen before, just a lot of talent. That's what you get in the SEC."
Alabama's tallied 18 sacks on the season, good for 2.25 per game, or 45th nationally. Senior wolf Quandarrius Robinson leads the team with four sacks, but he's only had two half sacks after coming away with one in each of Alabama's first three games. The team only got to Missouri's signal-caller once as the Tigers tried everything to get the ball out quickly. Alabama was able to get home four times against South Carolina and three against Tennessee, proving pressuring the quarterback is in the defense's skillset.
Texas A&M got to Nussmeier twice for sacks, doubling the Tigers sacks allowed as LSU dropped its first conference game of the season in College Station. The Aggies showed with creativity and relentless effort that LSU's line isn't impenetrable.
"A lot of sacks come from second effort. Obviously you want to rush the half, but you see a lot of sacks in this league, at the next level and even high school, those are from second effort. That's what you need. You've got to be relentless when you get the opportunity to rush the passer. It doesn't happen very often, but when I do I've got to be able to go and be successful," Roach said.