Alabama Football Adds Big 10 Defensive Lineman From Transfer Portal

Former Southern California redshirt junior defensive lineman Devan Thompkins has committed to Alabama from the transfer portal, according to On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett. The former 3-star recruit has play the last four seasons for the Trojans, redshirting in 2022, leaving him with one season of eligibility remaining.

Thompkins is a 6-foot-5 285-pound defensive lineman out of Edison High School in Stockton, Calif. and was considered the No. 44 edge defender in the Class of 2022. He appeared in 27 games for the Trojans, making 56 tackles, with nine for a loss and 4.5 sacks along with five pass breakups and one forced fumble. Thompkins will likely play 3-technique along the defensive line for the Crimson Tide in 2026.

BREAKING: USC standout transfer DL Devan Thompkins has Committed to Alabama, he tells @On3Sports



Through 2 seasons he’s totaled 55 Tackles, 4.5 Sacks, 9 TFL, 1 FF, and 5 PD



He’s a Top 3 DL in the Portal (per On3 Industry)https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/EgSZSPIGaX — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 7, 2026

Thompkins becomes the Crimson Tide's fourth transfer portal addition and second on the defensive side of the ball, joining linebacker Caleb Woodson.

Southern Cal went 9-4 in the Big 10 this season with wins over Michigan and Iowa, but losses to Notre Dame and Oregon. The Trojans were 58th in the nation in rushing defense, allowing 143.2 yards per game and they were No. 36 in the nation in sacks with 31 on the season.

Alabama's defensive line options for 2026 are now Thompkins, London Simmons, Edric Hill, Jordan Renaud, Steve Bolo Mboumoua, Isaia Faga, Jeremiah Beaman and incoming freshmen Khamariyan Johnson, Malique Franklin, and Nolan Wilson.

"Another young man that's trending in the right direction. I was hard on those defensive linemen as I am on anybody in the room. Edric [Hill], Jordan Renaud would be another one. We've been tough on those guys, we've challenged those guys," Kane Wommack said of his younger defensive linemen. "It's really rewarding to see the maturity of their practice habits show up in games. Edric's always been a great athlete, and he can create things with his strength and size and athleticism, but he's becoming a more consistent football player, and those things are showing up on game day."

The transfer portal officially opened on Friday, Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16. The spring portal was eliminated in September and will no longer be an option for athletes. Players have until Jan. 16 to submit their names to the transfer portal, it is not a deadline for players to decide where they'll play next.