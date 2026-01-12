Alabama Football Adds Second Defensive Lineman From Transfer Portal

Alabama football has received a commitment from defensive lineman Kedrick Bingley-Jones from the transfer portal by way of North Carolina and Mississippi State, according to his social media accounts.

Bingley-Jones, a former 4-star recruit in the Class of 2020 from Providence Day School in Charlotte, N.C., originally committed to North Carolina. He played four seasons for the Tar Heels before transferring to Mississippi State in 2024. He appeared in 43 games for both programs over the last six years, generating 40 tackles, 2.5 for a loss and one pass breakup.

The redshirt senior appeared in all 13 of Mississippi State's games this season and recorded 25 tackles with a QB hurry and pass breakup, making it his most productive season to date.

The defensive lineman is entering his seventh season of college football after utilizing his COVID season in 2020, utilizing his redshirt year in 2023 after only playing in two games for the Tar Heels due to injury and being granted a medical redshirt in 2024 after only appearing in four games. He will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Bingley-Jones becomes the Crimson Tide's ninth transfer portal addition, and second defensive lineman. He joins tight end Josh Ford, linebacker Caleb Woodson, offensive lineman Kayden Strayhorn, defensive lineman Devan Thompkins, long snapper Ethan Sangle, punter Adam Watford, defensive back Carmelo O'Neal, and tight end Jaxson Shuttlesworth

The Crimson Tide's current defensive line room includes transfers Bingley-Jones and Thompkins, Edric Hill, London Simmons, Isaia Faga, Jeremiah Beaman, Jordan Renaud, Fatutoa Henry, Steve Bolo Mboumoua and incoming freshman Jamarion Matthews, Corey Howard, Kamhariyan Johnson, Nolan Wilson and Malique Franklin.

The transfer portal officially opened on Friday, Jan. 2, and closes on Jan. 16. The spring portal was eliminated in September and will no longer be an option for athletes. Players have until Jan. 16 to submit their names to the transfer portal, it is not a deadline for players to decide where they'll play next.