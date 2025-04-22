Why Alabama Hasn't Lost Any Players to the Spring Transfer Portal Yet
Alabama football lost more than 20 players to the transfer portal after going 9-3 during the 2024 season.
Nevertheless, the Crimson Tide added 10 transfers and more than 20 prospects to its 2025 recruiting class and now has a plethora of depth at several positions––an issue it had last season.
However, depth is a bit of a double-edged sword in today's college sports world as if a player isn't satisfied with their placement on the expected depth chart after the spring, they often enter the portal when it reopens. That said, despite Alabama's newfound depth, the Crimson Tide hasn't lost one player since the spring portal opened on April 16.
"I think [head coach] Kalen [DeBoer] does a tremendous job," Alabama defensive coordinator Wommack told WNSP Selects radio show on Tuesday morning. "He's very proactive, he's very engaging, he's very relational with people. I think he certainly understands the business side of this game, but he also keeps the main thing the main thing.
"People think you either got to go get yours or you can sacrifice for the team. The truth is, high tides raise all boats. For us, keeping that mindset for these players––everybody wants our starters but they want our twos and our threes as well––and I think Kalen has done a really tremendous job of managing that to getting these guys to buy into this team and how that helps them as individuals.”
Following the end of spring practice, college football coaches have a decent idea as to what their depth charts will look like for Week 1. However, when the news breaks of just one player entering the portal, the depth chart could be turned upside down.
"You're mindful of it because some of these changes can change the way you look at your depth chart," Wommack said. "I'm looking at how we’re going to build our roster. I'm looking at how many snaps do I think this guy can play against Florida State vs. midway through the season against South Carolina. Those are the things that you're asking yourself. So if one of the pieces on the chess board moves, I’ve got to figure those things out.
"Coach DeBoer has done such a great job of being proactive on the front end. We've had numerous meetings with players and reached out to their families and representatives and all of those things to kind of make sure that we're all on the same page and we're not surprised by anything. I think to this point, we're in a really good place."
The spring transfer portal window closes on April 25.